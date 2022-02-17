A national group that works to increase the number of Latino members of Congress on Thursday endorsed state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician, in the Democratic primary in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District.
Nathalia Reyes, head of the Latino Victory Fund, said Caraveo has demonstrated with her medical practice and in the General Assembly that she's an effective advocate for issues that matter to the Latino community.
“Dr. Caraveo has spent the past decade helping her community as a physician and working on expanding health care access and protecting voting rights as a state legislator. She’s a true advocate for Colorado’s families who has the experience and drive to be an effective legislator in Congress,” Reyes said in a statement. Her top priorities in the U.S. House will focus on lowering healthcare costs, boosting the economy and creating more jobs, and protecting access to Democracy and voting rights."
Added Reyes: "We need more voices on Capitol Hill like Dr. Caraveo, who will fight for issues that impact the Latino community and support working families."
Caraveo is facing a primary race against Adams County Commissioner and former local union president Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, and nonprofit consultant Johnny Humphrey. Five Republicans are also running for the seat, which is rated a toss-up by national election forecasters.
Republican candidates include state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, first-time candidate Giulianna "Jewels" Gray and Army Special Forces veteran Tyler Allcorn.
Hispanic voters make up roughly 38% of the 8th CD, the largest share of any congressional district in the state, according to the independent redistricting commission that drew the new district's boundaries ahead of this year's election. The seat extends from Adams County suburbs north of Denver to Greeley in Weld County.
If elected, the organization said in a release, Caraveo would be only the second Hispanic physician in the U.S. House of Representatives. She would be the first Latina and first physician to represent Colorado in Congress.
“My parents came to Colorado from Mexico with the hope that their kids would live the American Dream," Caraveo said in a statement welcoming the endorsement. “I know intimately the struggles that Latino families face every day. With Spanish as the language we spoke at home I remember starting to learn English from watching Sesame Street. I have treated patients who came to my pediatric clinic simply so they could have a pediatrician who shares their cultural background and is fluent in their language. I look forward to being a voice for Latino families and all working families from Commerce City to Greeley.”
Latino Victory Fund spent more than $12 million last cycle in direct contributions and independent expenditures supporting candidates. All of the candidates it backed in 2020 – save one – were Democrats.
A spokeswoman said the group intends to "provide the resources necessary" to aid Caraveo win a seat in Congress, including contribution, independent expenditures and strategic help with her campaign.
The process of winning a spot on the June 28 primary ballot begins in March with precinct caucuses and county and district assemblies. Candidates who are petitioning into the primary have until March 15 to turn in their signatures.
