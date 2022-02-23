Democratic congressional candidate Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, an Adams County commissioner and former local union president, this week added more unions to an already labor-heavy list of endorsers.
Tedesco is facing three Democrats in a primary to represent Colorado's new, highly competitive 8th Congressional District, which covers suburban Adams County and parts of Weld County, including Greeley: state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician; nonprofit executive Johnny Humphrey; and, former Commerce City Councilman Steve Douglas.
Five Republicans are also seeking the nomination to the toss-up seat, which is considered key to control of the U.S. House of Representatives after this year's election.
“Chaz Tedesco is not just a supporter of labor, he is labor,” said Jon Alvino, the business manager of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Local 9. in a statement. “Chaz is a ground-breaker and when elected in November will be the only former local union president to serve in Congress.”
In addition to Alvino's union — commonly known as SMART — Tedesco's campaign announced endorsements on Wednesday from Pipefitters Local Union 208, the International Association of Firefighters and the Retired Members Council of the Communication Workers of America 777.
“I continue to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for my campaign from influential leaders and organized labor,” said Tedesco, who worked for more than three decades as a master industrial machinist and was president of the United Steel Workers of America Local 8031 union from 2005 to 2013.
The new endorsements follow a string of nods from other unions, including the United Steel Workers, the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers and the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers. A spokesman said the campaign has also received a contribution from the Office and Professional Employees International Union.
Tedesco told Colorado Politics in text messages that the raft of union endorsements sets his campaign apart.
“I may be the only candidate in a Democratic primary this year to receive solid, unprecedented support from labor, but I won’t be the last,” he said. “Working families can no longer afford to have Wall Street millionaires and professionals be their sole representation in Congress. It’s time to have union leaders represent American workers in Congress.”
Added Tedesco: “With endorsements at the local, state and national level I am certain that my campaign will have the resources to communicate my positive message on behalf of working families to the voters of the 8th District.”
“Chaz understands the aspirations of working families because he lives a workers’ life," said Gary Arnold, business manager of Pipefitters Local Union 208, in a statement. "Our 1,800 Colorado members are proud to join with other Colorado union members in support of Chaz Tedesco in his campaign for Congress.”
David Foster, president of the Colorado Professional Fire Fighters union, said Tedesco gets it when it comes to supporting workers in dangerous fields.
“County Commissioner Tedesco understands the need to increase funding for fire fighters and paramedics as we face new challenges from the handling of hazardous materials to threats posed by both domestic and international terrorist organizations," he said. "Chaz is a long time supporter of public safety departments, listens to our concerns and those of his constituents and builds positive solutions to today's challenges through his dynamic leadership.”
“Union members stay active long after their active participation in the workforce has ended,” said Sheila Lieder, a longtime Communications Workers of America member and recent retiree. “We have different needs and Chaz is always there to hear our concerns and craft positive solutions.”
Colorado gained the new congressional district to reflect population growth over the last decade. It's considered the state's battleground seat: Democrats hold a slight edge among registered voters and have a history of outperforming Republican candidates by an average of 1.3 points in recent benchmark elections. Democrat Joe Biden carried the district's voters in 2020 by a wide margin, but its electorate favored Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
Republicans running for the seat include state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and first-time candidates Giulianna "Jewels" Gray and Tyler Allcorn.
Colorado's primary is June 28.
