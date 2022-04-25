Republican secretary of state candidate Pam Anderson has won endorsements from a bevy of current and former elected officials, including three of the Republicans elected to the office she's seeking.
Among the Colorado Republicans announcing support for Anderson ahead of the June 28 GOP primary are former U.S. Sen. Hank Brown, former U.S. Rep. Scott McInnis and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, a former Colorado attorney general.
"We need more dedicated public servants like Pam Anderson in office," Suthers said in a statement. "She has the right experience running Jefferson County's elections, the backbone to stand up for our right to vote, and the grit to keep our elections accountable. Voters can rest assured she'll check her partisanship at the door and will restore trust and faith in our electoral process."
Anderson, a former Jefferson County clerk and former director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, is running in a three-way primary for the chance to challenge the Democratic incumbent, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is seeking a second term in November.
One of Anderson's primary opponents, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, was indicted last month on seven felony charges related to allegations she tampered with secure election equipment in what Peters has described as an attempt to preserve election records. Peters is also fighting a lawsuit filed by Griswold that seeks to prevent her from overseeing this year's elections. Peters, who is also facing a contempt of court charge and multiple ethics investigations, denies she has done anything wrong. Yuma County business consultant Michael O'Donnell is also on the primary ballot.
The former secretaries of state endorsing Anderson are Colorado Springs City Councilman Wayne Williams, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Donetta Davidson, a former chair of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and former president of the National Association of Secretaries of State.
Griswold is the first Democrat elected to the office since the early 1960s.
Others in Anderson's corner include former U.S. attorneys Jason Dunn and Troy Eid, Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader and Anderson's mother-in-law, Norma Anderson, a former state Senate majority leader.
"As the top federal law enforcement officer in Colorado during the last election, it was my job to ensure that our election was safe and secure," Dunn said in a statement. "I know what it takes to run secure elections, and I know that Pam Anderson is the only Republican candidate for secretary of state who can do that."
Current and former state lawmakers supporting Anderson include state Sens. Jerry Sonnenberg, Larry Liston and Bob Gardner; former state Sens. Ron Teck, Nancy Spence and Don Ament; and former state Reps. Chris Paulson, Tim Foster, Vicki Agler, Rob Witwer and Rob Fairbank. Former State Treasurer Mark Hillman is also among Anderson's endorsers.
Among current and former local officials, Anderson's backers include El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer, Weld County Commissioner Steve Moreno, Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis and Janet Rowland, Fremont County Commissioner Kevin Grantham, Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky, former Delta County Clerk Ann Eddins, former Larimer County Clerk Scott Doyle, and former Jefferson County Sheriff Ted Mink.
Said Anderson: "These respected leaders have won races and developed important policies that improve our state. They trust and respect the will of the voters and the system we’ve built to govern ourselves. That’s what I’m fighting for in this race.”
