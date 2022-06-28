Republican business owner Joe O'Dea jumped out to an early lead Tuesday night over state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, in the Colorado primary to decide who takes on Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.
In early returns, O'Dea, the owner of a construction company, held a 15-point lead over Hanks, whose underfunded campaign has been bolstered by unprecedented heavy spending by Democrats.
"It’s the dawn of a new day in the colorado GOP," state Rep. Colin Larson, R-Ken Caryl, told Colorado Politics after the Associated Press declared O'Dea had won the primary about 30 minutes after polls closed.
"Joe O'Dea is exactly what the people of Colorado want, and Michael Bennet and Joe Biden are probably wishing they saved their 10 million bucks for the general, because they’re going to need it."
Outside groups aligned with Democrats spent at least $4 million on TV ads attacking O'Dea and calling Hanks "too conservative for Colorado" in what appears to have been a bid to boost the candidate Democrats believed would pose less competition to Bennet, who is seeking a third term.
Millions more have been spent by anonymous groups on mailers comparing O'Dea and Hanks in what appears to be an attempt to sway the GOP's most conservative voters toward Hanks.
The wealthy O'Dea poured at least $2 million into his own campaign and outspent Hanks by more than 10-to-1 through the most recent reporting period earlier this month.
A spokesman for the state Democratic Party called O'Dea too extreme for Colorado voters.
“Joe O’Dea is hanging on by a thread after a tumultuous, costly primary where he highlighted his far-right positions that are out of step with Coloradans," Nico Delgado said in a statement.
"O’Dea proved that he would be a reliable vote for MAGA Republicans to enact their dangerous agenda. Colorado Republicans are fractured while Democrats are united and ready to re-elect Senator Michael Bennet in November.”
Following a string of wins by Democrats up and down the ticket, Colorado isn't considered the battleground state it was a decade ago and national forecasters have yet to rate Bennet's reelection bid as competitive, but Republicans are banking that President Joe underwater approval ratings will be a drag on the incumbent.
Bennet won election to his second term by about 5 points in 2016, the same year Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the state by a slightly wider margin.
Watch: KUSA coverage of primary election
