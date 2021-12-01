Former Colorado Lt. Gov. Jane Norton on Wednesday threw her support behind U.S. Senate candidate Deborah Flora, one of eight Republicans running against Democrat Michael Bennet.

“Over the years, I have come to appreciate the courage of Deborah’s convictions," Norton said in an endorsement video posted by the Flora campaign. "Whether it comes to fighting big government socialism, standing up for academic excellence or addressing skyrocketing crime in our communities — Deborah is a principled leader who won’t back down from a fight.”

Norton added: “Colorado deserves a senator who will represent the entire state. Whether you’re from the Western Slope like me, or are living on the Eastern Plains, the Valley or are in one of our mountain communities, Deborah Flora will have your back. She’ll be an outstanding United States senator for all of Colorado.”

A former state lawmaker, Norton won election in 2002 as former Gov. Bill Owens' running mate and served one term as lieutenant governor. She made an unsuccessful run for the Senate seat held by Bennet in 2010 but narrowly lost the GOP primary to Ken Buck, who lost the general election but was later elected to the U.S. House. Norton served as regional director of Department of Health and Human Services under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and headed the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment during Owens' first term.

“Jane Norton has been an incredible example of working for all of the people of the great state of Colorado," Flora, a business owner and former conservative talk radio host, said in a release. "From serving as the first female Republican lieutenant governor of the state, to her efforts on the Colorado House of Representatives and her work with multiple presidential administrations, she has exemplified a spirit of service and dedication.”

Other Republicans running in the Senate primary include state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, Olympian and former El Paso County GOP official Eli Bremer, real estate developer and former Fort Collins City Council member Gino Campana, construction company owner Joe O'Dea, Army veteran and former oil and gas executive Erik Aadland, former congressional candidate Peter Yu and nonprofit founder Juli Henry.

Colorado's primary is June 28, 2022.

TRAIL MIX | Bennet challenger Deborah Flora seeks 'common ground of common sense' Deborah Flora is no stranger to competition, but the former talk radio host and Douglas County mother of two says she’s running in the 2022 Re…

Trump national security advisor headlining virtual fundraiser for Bennet challenger Eli Bremer Former Trump national security advisor Robert O'Brien is headlining a high-dollar fundraiser Saturday for Republican Eli Bremer, a leading can…

Trump homeland security advisor endorses Gino Campana in Colorado's US Senate race The retired Coast Guard rear admiral who served as former President Donald Trump's third homeland security and counterterrorism advisor is endorsing Colorado U.S. Senate candidate Gino Campana, calling the Fort Collins Republican the best choice to take on Democrat Michael Bennet in next year's election.