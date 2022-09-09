The independent expenditure arm of the House Republicans on Friday reserved $2.6 million in fall TV advertising in Colorado's battleground 8th Congressional District as the race to represent the state's newest seat heats up.
Part of a $28 million in new spending by the National Republican Congressional Committee across 19 districts, the advertising will support GOP nominee state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, who is running against Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo in the evenly divided district.
“We are continuing to expand the playing field deeper into Democrat-held territory and look forward to prosecuting the case against every one of these vulnerable Democrats,” said U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, the Minnesota Republican who chairs the NRCC, in a statement.
“We have the message, the candidates and the resources needed to retake the majority and this investment will help us deliver on our mission.”
Colorado gained the new district ahead of this year's election based on population growth recorded in the 2020 census. The 8th CD covers portions of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties north of the Denver metro area, including Thornton, Commerce City and Greeley. Hispanic residents make up roughly 38% of its population, the highest share of any district in the state.
Republicans need to net five seats in the House in November to win the majority.
A spokeswoman for the NRCC told Colorado Politics that winning the 8th CD is key to the party's strategy.
“Colorado is a top battleground in Republicans’ effort to retake the House," Courtney Parella said in a text message. "We are confident voters will reject radical Yadira Caraveo, who will be nothing but a rubber stamp for the Biden/Pelosi agenda that’s left Colorado families reeling from record cost increases, a crimewave, and an unmitigated crisis at our southern border.”
A spokeswoman for the Caraveo campaign said the NRCC's spending is a sign of the Republican nominee's weakness.
“Sen. Kirkmeyer is an extremist 30-year career politician who will strip rights away from Americans if elected to federal office — and no amount of cash can hide that truth from Coloradans," Elana Schrager, Caraveo's campaign manager, said in a text message.
"Sen. Kirkmeyer's cashless and failing campaign is forcing national Republicans to spend millions in their effort to buy just another rubber stamp for their dangerous agenda.”
The spending announced Friday pushes potential ad reservations in the 8th CD race past $15 million.
The NRCC's Colorado buy lands on top of $4.4 million reserved this spring in the Denver market by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a political action committee aligned with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Across the aisle, the Democrats' House Majority PAC has also reserved $4.4 million worth of fall TV ads in the Denver market, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced in late August that it's spending $1.6 million on House races in the state.
On Tuesday, Caraveo went on the air with her first general election TV ad, part of a $2.2 million ad reservation made by her campaign through Election Day.
Kirkmeyer, who emerged in June from an expensive, four-way primary, hasn't reserved ad time yet. She finished the last reporting period, at the end of June, with $64,000 in the bank.
Some of the national parties' early ad buys could wind up supporting their nominees in another targeted House race in the neighboring 7th Congressional District.
The contest in the open, Democratic-leaning district pits state Sen. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat, against political newcomer Erik Aadland, a Pine Republican. The Jefferson County-based seat has been represented since 2007 by Arvada Democrat Ed Perlmutter, who announced in January that he isn't seeking a ninth term.
