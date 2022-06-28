University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl took the lead early over former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez and kept it in the state's Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday.
About an hour after polls, the Associated Press called the race for Ganahl when she held a roughly 6-point lead over Lopez in partial returns from 46 of Colorado's 64 counties.
Ganahl will face Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur who poured roughly $23 million into his first gubernatorial campaign four years ago.
Lopez, who finished in third place in the 2018 GOP primary for governor, came up short despite at least $3 million in TV advertising and mailers paid for by Democrats, who likely view him as the weaker challenger to Polis.
The wealthy founder of a national chain of dog daycare facilities, Ganahl is the only Republican holding statewide office in Colorado and has been seen as one of the GOP's brightest stars.
Unseating Polis could be a tough climb, however, since Colorado has only elected one Republican governor in the last 50 years and the incumbent has maintained high approval ratings since taking office.
Watch: KUSA coverage of primary election
