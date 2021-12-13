Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eli Bremer on Monday denounced the leader of a conservative Colorado organization who called earlier this month for the mass execution of political opponents he labeled "traitors," including Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Republican U.S. senators who voted for a recent spending bill.
Bremer said remarks made by Joe Oltmann, the founder and president of FEC United, amount to an "overt domestic terrorist threat" that have no place in the Republican Party.
Bremer, one of eight Republicans seeking the nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, told Colorado Politics that he won't attend any events associated with Oltmann and called on his fellow candidates to do the same.
"This is the basic standard of decency, that you don’t threaten to assassinate your political opponents," Bremer said. "This needs to stop. This is not a joke, it’s not political rhetoric. It’s terrorist rhetoric."
During episodes of the "Conservative Daily" podcast posted online Dec. 1 and 3 and first reported on by Colorado Newsline, Oltmann, the show's host, proposes building gallows "all over the country [so] we can take care of all these traitors to our nation."
Among those Oltmann calls traitors are the 19 GOP senators who voted for stopgap legislation to fund the government through mid-February, preventing a government shutdown. He singled out Polis, a longstanding Oltmann target, for an online post where Polis urged caution in the face of an emerging COVID-19 variant.
"I don't want to hang anybody who's a liberal, I want to hang everyone who's a traitor," Oltmann says. "That's who I want to hang. I want to hang the people that are pushing people into servitude and slavery in our nation and saying, 'We need to raise taxes even more — the government needs more money.'"
Oltmann repeatedly says he's "being funny," adding at one point, "I wish all the traitors good luck."
"Oh my gosh, the article that's going to be written about this," Oltmann says as he and a co-host discuss the rationale behind soaking and stretching a rope, so it doesn't snap in a hanging. He adds: "I was just kidding. Maybe."
Calling Oltmann's remarks "shocking and vile," Bremer said in a written statement: “While there may be some policy disagreements between the various candidates, I believe we must all agree as good Republicans and human beings that clear threats of domestic terrorism have no place in the Republican Party. Having all Republican U.S. Senate candidates refuse to participate in any events where Oltmann’s terroristic ideology is supported will help show Coloradans that Republicans are leaders, ready to govern.”
Oltmann didn't respond to a request for comment.
In addition to his leadership role at FEC United, a prominent conservative group with an associated militia that was formed during the early days of the pandemic — the initials stand for faith, education and commerce — Oltmann has been at the center of groundless claims made by former President Donald Trump's allies that a former executive with Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems helped rig the 2020 presidential election.
Along with Trump's re-election campaign, numerous conservative media outlets and personalities and lawyers involved with the Trump campaign, Oltmann is facing a defamation lawsuit over claiming that he heard Eric Coomer, a former director of strategy and security for Dominion, say during a conference call organized by leftists that he'd made sure Trump wouldn't win the election. Coomer denies the allegation.
