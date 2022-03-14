Republican U.S. Senate candidate Deborah Flora's campaign has launched a statewide organization of Colorado parents supporting her bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.

The group's formation coincides with the national debut of the feature-length documentary, ""Whose Children Are They?" The documentary features Flora, who calls it a "comprehensive expose of what is actually going on in our government-run schools."

The film will be released Monday at movie theaters across the country by Fathom Events. Watch the trailer here.

"It will drag into the light the push for indoctrination over education of which most citizens are unaware, and which is often being purposely hidden from parents," said Flora, who produced the film, along with her husband, Jonathan. "It is time for good teachers and galvanized parents to stand together for the innocence of children.”

The former talk radio host is one of seven Republicans running in a primary for the chance to take on Bennet, who is seeking a third term.

“Children and parents deserve better than a system where academics are plummeting and ideological agendas are skyrocketing,” Flora said in a statement. “The process of producing this documentary brought educational issues facing families into a sharper focus, and I am so honored that so many Colorado parents have signed up to join me in the fight.”

Flora's campaign said the Parents for Deborah Flora organization has multiple chapters representing hundreds of parents. Flora is the founder and president of Parents United America, a nonprofit group that has pushed for curriculum transparency legislation.

Other Republicans hoping to face Bennet are state Rep. Ron Hanks; Fort Collins real estate developer Gino Campana; construction company owner Joe O'Dea; former El Paso County GOP chair Eli Bremer; former congressional candidate Peter Yu; and, political science professor Greg Moore.

Colorado's primary election is June 28.