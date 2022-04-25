Republican Jan Kulmann hits the airwaves Monday with her first TV ad in the primary for Colorado's battleground 8th Congressional District.

Saying she "won't back down," the Thornton mayor calls herself "an outsider who gets results" in the ad, which highlights a failed attempt to recall her from office six years ago.

The 30-second spot is scheduled to air through Thursday on Fox News Channel and during Colorado Rockies games on cable zones within the district, which covers portions of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties north of the Denver metro area, her campaign said.

“I know what it takes to lead and to solve problems,” Kulmann said in a release. “Coloradans want an outsider who gets results. Pelosi and her allies will try to stop me, but I'm going to stand up and fight for my community. I will never back down.”

The campaign is initially spending $50,000 to run the ad and a 15-second digital version, Zack Roday, a Kulmann strategist, told Colorado Politics, adding that the buy's size and scope will expand in coming days.

In 2016, a group of anti-fracking activists tried to recall Kulmann from the Thornton City Council seat she held, charging that her day job as an engineer in the oil and gas industry conflicted with her elected role. After launching a petition drive, however, the group failed to submit signatures.

Kulmann is facing three other Republicans in the June 28 primary for the open seat, drawn last year by an independent redistricting committee after Colorado gained a congressional seat ahead of this year's election.

According to first quarter fundraising filings, Kulmann had $309,000 on hand at the end of March, ahead of primary rivals Tyler Allcorn with $207,000, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer with $174,000 and Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine with $140,000.

The presumptive Democratic nominee, state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician, finished the quarter with $326,000 in the bank.

Both national parties are targeting the district, which is nearly evenly divided.

Last month, the House Democrats' chief national campaign committee reserved $4.4 million in fall TV advertising in the Denver market, covering the 8th CD and the neighboring, Jefferson County-based 7th Congressional District, represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, who isn't seeking a ninth term.

Voters start receiving mail ballots in six weeks, and they're due back to county clerks by June 28.