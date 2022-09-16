Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, right, talks about her plan to spend $10 billion over 10 years on Colorado's transportation needs at a park across the tracks from Colorado Department of Transportation headquarters in Denver on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Standing behind Ganahl, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Jared Polis' bid for a second term, is her running mate, lieutenant governor candidate Danny Moore, let, and Johnny Olson, a former deputy executive director at CDOT.