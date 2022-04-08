Kellyanne Conway, the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, is slated to appear at a reception for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Gino Campana Friday night in Colorado Springs ahead of the Colorado GOP's state assembly.
Conway, a veteran pollster and longtime advisor to former President Donald Trump, managed Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and worked at the White House from 2017 to 2020 as senior counselor to the president. She signed on in February as a senior advisor to Campana, one of seven Republicans hoping to deny Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet a third term.
A Campana campaign spokesman said Conway pitched the real estate developer and former Fort Collins councilman to 125 assembly delegates who participated in an online meeting on Wednesday.
"People want a fighter," Conway told hundreds of potential delegates earlier this year in a telephone town hall organized by the Campana campaign.
"They want to know someone is there not just to go to Washington to fight with each other but to fight for their interest, to fight for Colorado, to fight for the many issues that we're facing," she said. "Inflation, pressure at the gas pump, pressure in the grocery cart, supply chain crises, more regulations, higher taxes, chaos at the border, chaos in Afghanistan, chaos in Ukraine — of course, right now, chaos everywhere we look. We need leadership and people like Gino Campana who are going to go to Washington and diagnose the problem and solve it the way he has been doing in his business for a long time."
Six Republicans are competing for delegate votes at the party's state assembly on Saturday at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. The candidates who receive support from at least 30% of delegates win spots on Colorado's June primary ballot, with the top vote-getter winning top-line designation.
In addition to Campana, the Republican U.S. Senate hopefuls going through Colorado's assembly are state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City; former GOP official and 2008 Olympian Eli Bremer; nonprofit founder and former talk radio host Deborah Flora; business consultant and former congressional nominee Peter Yu; and, political science professor Gregory Moore.
Construction company owner Joe O'Dea, a first-time candidate, has already qualified for the primary ballot by petition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.