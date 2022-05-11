Former Gov. Bill Owens on Wednesday endorsed fellow Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet.
Pointing to the construction company O'Dea founded while in college, Owens said that the first-time candidate has the real-world experience to represent Colorado and help tackle national problems in a statement released to Colorado Politics.
"Joe is a man of action. Joe is a leader. He is the kind of person who could make a mark for our state in the Senate and help get the country back on track as well," Owens said. "Joe’s a businessman, not a politician. He’s bet on himself and he’s taking a chance for our country.”
Owens is the only Republican elected governor in Colorado in the last 50 years, serving two terms from 1999 to 2007 after representing parts of Aurora in the legislature and serving two terms as state treasurer.
A senior director at the law firm Greenberg Traurig, Owens resigned in late February from the board of the investor-owned Credit Bank of Moscow, one of Russia's largest banks, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“I am truly thankful to have the support of one of Colorado’s most successful leaders — Governor Bill Owens," O'Dea said in a statement. "His conservative leadership and dedication to small, efficient government is very missed at the state Capitol, and I am proud to have him on my crew for this campaign.
Added O'Dea: "We’re bringing together Trump conservatives, traditional conservatives, independents and even frustrated Democrats to win this race. I’m excited and humbled.”
O'Dea is facing state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, in the June 28 primary for the chance to take on Bennet, who is seeking a third full term.
