Nine of the Republicans running for the chance to challenge Democratic Gov. Jared Polis are scheduled to appear at a candidate forum in Fort Lupton in early January, the Republican Women of Weld announced.

Dick Wadhams, a leading Republican strategist and former chairman of the Colorado GOP, will moderate the two-hour forum, which will be the first time the candidates appear together on the same stage. Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams is slated to serve as time-keeper.

The forum is set for 5:30-9 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2022 at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center, with the program starting at 7 p.m. Organizers note that it won't be streamed online.

Candidates who have confirmed they'll attend include University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl and former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez, along with Danielle Neuschwanger, Jack Dillender, Darryl Gibbs, Jeff Fry, Jason Lopez, Jim Rundberg and Jon Gray-Ginsberg. Any candidate who gets in the race by the date of the forum is also invited, organizers said.

The event, including a dinner buffet, is almost sold out, the group's vice president, Tammy Klein, told Colorado Politics. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online here.

The group also announced it plans to hold forums for Republican U.S. Senate candidates on Feb. 3 and for GOP candidates in the new 8th Congressional District on March 3. Wadhams is set to moderate those, too.

Precinct caucuses take place during the first week of March. The primary election is June 28, 2022.

