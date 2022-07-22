The political action committee affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer financed the $4 million ad campaign designed to boost state Rep. Ron Hanks in last month's Republican primary for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat, campaign finance records filed late Wednesday show.
Hanks lost the primary by about 9 percentage points to first-time candidate Joe O'Dea, the wealthy owner of a Denver-based construction company, who faces U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in November.
Democratic Colorado, the entity formed in early June that flooded Colorado's airwaves with TV ads calling Hanks "too conservative" for the state, revealed in a Federal Election Commission report that Senate Majority PAC, its sole donor, contributed $4,073,074 in 10 transactions in June. The new committee dissolved after returning the roughly $3,000 left in its account to Senate Majority PAC, known as SMP, on July 1, three days after the Colorado primary.
Even though primary voters didn't nominate Hanks, a candidate perceived as a substantially weaker Bennet opponent, the president of SMP declared that its spending had been a success.
"We saw two deeply flawed candidates running against each other so we worked to weaken both their campaigns," JB Poersch told Colorado Politics in a written statement. "Our efforts forced O’Dea to burn through cash, embrace Trump, and show his true colors as a rubber stamp for Mitch McConnell and a dangerous MAGA agenda that is totally out of step with the voters who will decide the general election in Colorado."
According to the ephemeral group's FEC report, the Democrats spent nearly the same amount on TV and digital ads opposing O'Dea as it did against Hanks, at roughly $2 million apiece.
In addition to ads highlighting Hanks' support for former President Donald Trump and the state lawmaker's hardline conservative positions on abortion, immigration and gun control, other ads run by the group cited O'Dea's past political contributions to Democratic candidates — including Bennet during his first Senate run a dozen years ago — and support for President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.
Nearly identical TV ads funded by the Democratic Governors Association targeted GOP gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez as "too conservative" for the state, though the former Parker mayor lost his primary to Heidi Ganahl, an entrepreneur and at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents.
A spokesman for the O'Dea campaign scoffed at the suggestion the pricey ad campaign had hurt his boss's chances in the general election.
“Guys like Chuck Schumer, George Soros and Michael Bennet care about one thing and one thing only — keeping political power," Kyle Kohli said in a text message. "What Democrats did was sleazy, deceitful and more likely than not criminal. Joe O’Dea beat Schumer, Soros and Bennet in June. He’s going to do it again in November.”
A PAC run by Soros, a longstanding major donor to Democratic candidates and causes and go-to liberal bogeyman for Republicans, contributed $2.5 million to SMP in June, though the bulk of SMP's donations in June were from a dark-money group called Majority Forward, which put $13 million into the PAC, and wealthy Chicagoan Fred Eychaner, who donated $4 million.
At $4 million, the Colorado entity was the largest recipient of SMP funds in June, ahead of nonprofits Vote Vets, Planned Parenthood Votes and Women Vote, which all got at least $2 million during the month, according to FEC reports.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee on Thursday trumpeted what turned out to have been an accurate assumption that the Schumer-aligned PAC was behind the spending in the Colorado primary.
The spending, the NRSC said in a release, was "an attempt to mislead and confuse Republican voters ... and it completely failed."
Added the Republican group: "Not only are Democrats bad stewards of public funds, but they may be even lousier at managing donor funds."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.