Former energy industry executive Erik Aadland took an early lead and kept it Tuesday in the Republican primary for the Colorado congressional seat held by retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
According to preliminary, unofficial results, Aadland, an Army veteran, was running about 12 points ahead of fellow first-time candidate Tim Reichert, an economist and business owner, in the Jefferson County-based 7th Congressional District. Laurel Imer, a former legislative candidate and avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, lagged about 20 points behind Reichert.
State Sen. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat, was unopposed for her party's nomination to the seat, which tilts toward Democratic candidates but has been targeted by both parties in this year's election.
Aadland, who switched to the congressional race in December after spending much of last year seeking the Republican nomination for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat, thanked his campaign team and primary rivals after the Associated Press declared he had won the primary at about 8:15 p.m.
Said Aadland: “Now, I am ready to face Brittney Pettersen in the general election and prove that Coloradans do not want the radical ideologies she is trying to force upon us. The wind is at our backs, and I am confident voters will choose me to be their champion in November to represent them honorably in DC.”
U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a New York Democrat and chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, tore into the freshly minted Republican nominee in a release.
“In a party filled with extremists, Republican nominee Erik Aadland outpaces them all," Maloney said. "Erik Aadland’s embrace of dangerous conspiracy threatens Coloradans’ most fundamental rights, while doing nothing to address the legitimate issues Coloradans face.
"In Brittany Pettersen, Coloradans have an obvious choice to succeed Rep. Ed Perlmutter. For a decade in the state legislature, Brittany fought tirelessly for Colorado families, making historic strides to bolster public safety and expand education access. Colorado families deserve a fighter like Brittany Pettersen working on their behalf in Congress.”
Since its creation in 2002, the 7th CD has evolved from one of the most competitive seats in the country to the Democratic-leaning seat won eight times by Perlmutter. Following last year's redistricting, however, the seat was drawn to be slightly more favorable toward Republicans and drew attention from both national parties, who include it on their lists of potential battlegrounds.
