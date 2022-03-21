State Rep. Dave Williams, one of four Republicans challenging eight-term U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn's bid for reelection in a primary, has been endorsed by conservative author and commentator Michelle Malkin, his campaign said.

Malkin, a Colorado Springs resident, called Williams "exactly the kind of proven conservative warrior we need in Congress" in a statement that also described the three-term state lawmaker as a fighter "against the corrupt establishment players working against America."

Added Malkin: "I’ll be voting for Dave Williams and I hope you do too.”

Williams is seeking a spot on the June 28 primary ballot solely through the caucus and assembly process, which requires winning support from at least 30% of delegates at next month's district assembly. Political novice Christopher Mitchell, an electrical engineering contractor, is also going through the assembly.

The other candidates in the El Paso County-based 5th Congressional District, including Lamborn, have submitted petitions in hopes of qualifying for the primary. Lamborn learned in late February that he will appear on the ballot after election officials verified he submitted more than the required 1,500 valid signatures, while Republicans Rebecca Keltie and Andrew Heaton are awaiting word on their petitions.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund has endorsed state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Democrat and pediatrician seeking the nomination in Colorado's newly created 8th Congressional District.

The group's president, Alexis McGill Johnson, cited Caraveo's background as a doctor and lawmaker in a statement announcing the endorsement.

“As a medical professional and a state legislator, Dr. Caraveo has been a long-time leader in the critical fight for reproductive rights," McGill Johnson said. "With reproductive rights under historic attack, we’re proud to lend our support to ensure Dr. Caraveo can bring her expertise and experience to Congress next year."

Caraveo pointed to last week's passage of Democratic-led legislation affirming the right to an abortion in Colorado in a statement released by her campaign.

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of Planned Parenthood Action Fund," she said. "Just this week I voted to pass the Reproductive Health Equity Act here in Colorado, which will enshrine the tenets of Roe v. Wade into state law. I look forward to doing the same in the U.S. Congress next year."

Caraveo is competing with Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco for the Democratic nomination in the district, which covers portions of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties north of the Denver metro area. Five Republicans are also running for the seat, which is expected to be the most closely contested congressional race in Colorado this year.

The Colorado State Shooting Association and the Northglenn chapter of a police union are endorsing state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer in the Republican primary for the 8th Congressional District, her campaign said last week.

The association, the National Rifle Association's official state group, voted unanimously to back Kirkmeyer, citing the former Weld County commissioner's "unparalleled effectiveness" defending the Second Amendment, in a statement.

"What makes Barb’s record remarkable is that her successes came in the face of anti-gun majorities in the legislature and in the governor’s office," the group said. "Now, it’s time to put her steadfast leadership defending our Second Amendment rights to work in Congress.”

Kirkmeyer said in a statement that she worked with Weld County's sheriff to make the county a Second Amendment "sanctuary" after the General Assembly passed a 2019 gun control law the county decided not to enforce. Weld County was one of several counties that opposed the so-called red-flag law, which permits courts to order authorities to seize firearms temporarily from someone determined to be a threat to themselves or others.

Added Kirkmeyer: "I will do the same in Congress to make the entire nation a Second Amendment sanctuary.”

“We need more people like Barb in Congress to save this country,” said Detective Paul Gesi, president of the Northglenn Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 23, which also endorsed Kirkmeyer,

“In Congress, I will continue to make law enforcement and public safety job one for government," Kirkmeyer said, vowing that she will "fight the ‘defund the police’ movement tooth and nail."

Kirkmeyer is running in the GOP primary for the new district against Adams County Commissioner Lori Saine, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and first-time candidates Tyler Allcorn, an Army Special Forces veteran, and businesswoman Giulianna “Jewels” Gray.

Six current and former mayors from Adams County — including a former member of Congress — are throwing their support behind Republican Jan Kulmann, Thornton's mayor, in the 8th Congressional District primary.

Calling Kulmann a "principled conservative," Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said he is endorsing his fellow mayor because the race for the new seat will be one of the most competitive in the country and could determine which party controls the U.S. House.

“From expanding a charter school, to city council and to the mayor’s office, Jan has proved to be a strong leader that works with both sides to accomplish goals for her city," Coffman said in a statement. "Jan is an engineer in the oil and gas industry who has fought for Colorado’s energy jobs and will continue to do so as a member of Congress."

Coffman represented the neighboring 6th Congressional District for five terms.

The other municipal bosses backing Kulmann are Commerce City Mayor Benjamin Huseman and Northglenn Mayor Meredith Leighty. Former mayors Don Hamstra of Brighton, Herb Atchison of Westminster and Heidi Williams of Thornton are also endorsing Kulmann.

“Mayors get things done," Kulmann said in a statement, noting that the community leaders are familiar with her tenacity and accomplishments.

"I have a proven record of results and I will stand up for common sense conservative values in Congress. To turn back the reckless agenda of Biden-Pelosi, and win this race, we need an outsider; we need a champion for our schools and safety, and a leader who will tackle the spending problem in D.C."