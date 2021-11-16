A national organization that supports pro-choice, Democratic women candidates on Tuesday endorsed state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the Thornton pediatrician running in a primary to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District.

In a news release, EMILY'S List president Laphonza Butler said the group is backing Caraveo because she "understands the complexities of the health care system as well as the reforms needed to make high quality care affordable and accessible for everyone."

Citing Caraveo's work on legislation to lower prescription drug costs, regulate polluters, increase funding for preschools and protect renters during the pandemic, Butler added: "We know that Dr. Caraveo will continue to advocate for Colorado’s families from Washington, and we are thrilled to stand with her historic campaign to become the first Latina to represent Colorado in Congress.”

The race in the northern Front Range district, which covers suburbs in Adams County and parts of Weld County, including Greeley, is getting crowded. Yesterday, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer joined the Republican primary for the seat, which is shaping up to be the most competitive congressional contest in Colorado next year.

The 8th CD's voters have favored Democratic candidates in recent statewide elections by 1.3 percentage points, on average, according to an analysis by the independent commission that drew new congressional district boundaries — by far the closest of any new district in the state.

Caraveo is facing Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco in the Democratic primary. Other Republicans running in the district include Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, former congressional candidate Ryan Gonzalez and first-time candidate Giulianna "Jewels" Gray.

EMILY'S List — it originally stood for "Early Money is Like Yeast" because it "helps raise the dough" — is a candidate training and fundraising powerhouse with more than five million members nationwide. The group spent just under $50 million on independent expenditures in the last cycle, according to a release, and has raised more than $700 million and helped elect roughly 1,000 women since its launch in 1985.

In its only other Colorado endorsement this year, the group got behind Guyleen Castriotta's successful bid for re-election earlier this month as mayor of Broomfield.

