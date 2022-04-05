MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell painted a dire picture of American democracy at a rally at the Colorado Capitol today, where he repeated unsubstantiated claims of coordinated rigging in the 2020 elections.
Lindell, who faces a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, told reporters there will never be another election if "we don't get rid of the [Dominion Voting] machines."
"They stole the 2020 election, they stole down tickets, they stole everything," Lindell said at the west steps of the state Capitol. "None of you guys elected your officials, they were selected for you!"
Lindell joined several of Colorado's conservative firebrands, notably Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, for the "election truth" rally, which organizers framed as a platform to "voice concerns about free & fair elections."
In its review of alleged cases of fraud in six battleground states, the Associated Press said it found fewer than 475 and concluded the number would not have made a difference in the 2020 election. An audit ordered by the Arizona Senate ultimately concluded that Joe Biden won the votes in Maricopa County, the state's biggest county, although auditors also insisted they uncovered irregularities. County election officials disputed those findings.
The rally offered politicians who are running in this year's elections the opportunity to amplify their message and court the GOP's most conservative flank. Hanks, who attended the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol and has repeatedly questioned the results of the 2020 election, hopes to defeat primary rivals for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat. Peters, who seeks to unseat Jena Griswold as secretary of state, will vie for a spot on the primary ballot at Saturday's state GOP assembly in Colorado Springs, where she's expected to easily clear the necessary 30% support from delegates.
The rally attracted roughly 150 people, the majority of whom are united by the belief that Donald Trump – and not Joe Biden – won the presidential election two years ago.
But the Lindell-headlined event also brought in curious onlookers and counter-protestors.
Interestingly, more Democratic members of the legislature showed up at the rally than Republicans. The Democrats told Colorado Politics they were curious to see Lindell.
Among the other speakers at the event were former congressional candidate Casper Stockham, who now trains candidates; Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, who told the crowd the GOP needs to purge itself of RINOs – a derisive term for "Republicans in name only"; Rep. Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park; and, Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron.
"Is everyone ready to fight for election integrity?" Williams asked the crowd, which erupted in cheers. "Is everyone ready to get rid of Dominion Voting?"
Williams a few days ago won top-line designation on Colorado's Republican primary ballot in the 5th Congressional District, guaranteeing that U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn will face at least two GOP challengers in his bid for a ninth term.
Other speakers at Tuesday's rally decried policies adopted by officials during the pandemic.
Stacy Adair, a teacher at Wilson Elementary in Colorado Springs, recounted her struggles against masks in her classrooms and how it made her angry. She also called teachers' unions "the devil."
Lindell also defended Peters against allegations she and others tampered with secure voting equipment and software as part of a scheme to uncover evidence of election fraud.
"She did her job to save this country," Lindell said. "For the first time in our country, we know what's inside these Dominion machines that they've been hiding from us."
Not everyone who showed up agreed with claims of election rigging.
Adrienne, who only gave her first name, described herself as a disgruntled Republican who voted for Trump in 2016. That all changed on Jan. 6.
"My heart sank. I felt I could no longer support this party," she said after seeing a mob of protesters crash through the windows of the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential race.
"I don't know what to do with my party," she added, adding she missed the Republican Party that was once a "big umbrella."
Jeff Brothers, a resident of Castle Rock who showed up for the counter protest, said he wanted to start a dialogue with the other side.
"We can all say what we think, but can we still talk to each other?" he asked.
George Dunbar, a resident of Aurora, said American democracy in a sad state and accused the rally-goers of spreading lies about the 2020 elections.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks to the media before taking the stage during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Colorado state Capitol in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
The audience claps as Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters takes to the podium during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Audience members chant “Lock her up” in reference to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A small group of audience members pray for Rep. Dave Williams during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Rep. Richard Holtorf calls Rep. Dave Williams as he is announced to speak at the podium during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Rep. Ron Hanks, left, and Rep. Richard Holtorf greet one another while conservative radio show host Kim Monson speaks during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters greets Rep. Richard Holtorf during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters looks out to the a=udience before speaking during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Rocky Mountain Black Conservatives founder Derrick Wilburn waves an American flag as he walks to the podium to speak at the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
An audience member rolls up an American flag next to during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters Sherronna Bishop Rep. Ron Hanks
Audience members pray at the beginning of the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks to the media before taking the stage during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Colorado state Capitol in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
The audience claps as Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters takes to the podium during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters speaks during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Audience members chant “Lock her up” in reference to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters speaks during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters speaks during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Colorado state Capitol in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Colorado state Capitol. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Rep. Ron Hanks speaks during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Audience members pray at the beginning of the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
An audience member holds a flag while looking on during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A small group of audience members pray for Rep. Dave Williams during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A small group of audience members pray for Rep. Dave Williams during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Rep. Richard Holtorf calls Rep. Dave Williams as he is announced to speak at the podium during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Rep. Ron Hanks, left, and Rep. Richard Holtorf greet one another while conservative radio show host Kim Monson speaks during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Rep. Richard Holtorf speaks during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters greets Rep. Richard Holtorf during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters looks out to the a=udience before speaking during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Rocky Mountain Black Conservatives founder Derrick Wilburn waves an American flag as he walks to the podium to speak at the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Sherronna Bishop speaks during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
