Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser won an endorsement on Thursday from his Republican predecessor Cynthia Coffman, who called Weiser a "collaborative leader" who has earned her respect for the job he's done.
Seeking a second term, Weiser faces Republican John Kellner, the district attorney in the 18th Judicial District, in the November general election.
“Phil Weiser understands and honors the office he has held the last four years," Coffman said in a statement. "He is respected among his fellow attorneys general as a collaborative leader who hasn’t been drawn into base partisan battles that threaten pragmatic problem solving. He is an influential voice in the national attorney general community because he is an independent thinker not susceptible to the sway of special interest groups.
"As General Weiser’s predecessor in the job, I have been pleased by his continuation of impactful initiatives in school safety, domestic violence and sexual assault prevention, substance abuse treatment, and childhood sexual abuse recovery."
Added Coffman: "Naturally, we do not see eye-to-eye on every policy issue or legal position, but Phil Weiser has earned my professional respect and personal support. General Weiser deserves another four years in service as Colorado’s Attorney General.”
Coffman served as the state's attorney general from 2011 to 2015. She mounted an unsuccessful campaign for governor rather than run for reelection. Prior to her election, she served as deputy attorney general and was chief legal counsel to former GOP Gov. Bill Owens.
She joins a slew of current and former Republican officials who endorsed Weiser last week, including former Colorado House Speaker Russ George, former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Love Kourlis and former Westminster Mayor Herb Acheson.
In a statement, Weiser said he is proud to win Coffman's support, calling her a respected leader who worked across party lines.
"While Cynthia and I don’t necessarily agree on everything, we agree on the critical foundations of what Coloradans want from their attorney general: a commitment to protecting victims, defending the rule of law, addressing the opioid crisis, fighting for equality, and engaging in dialogue with everyone," Weiser said.
"We are stronger as Coloradans when we work together with a spirit of true collaboration to develop the best solutions to our challenges."
An internal poll from the Republican Attorney Generals Association showed a neck-and-neck race between Weiser and Kellner, Colorado Republicans said earlier this month, though neither the group nor the state GOP released details about the survey beyond the top-line numbers.
Ballots start going out to most Colorado voters in just over four weeks. They're due back to county clerks by Nov. 8.
