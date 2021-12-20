Democratic congressional candidate Yadira Caraveo said on Monday that she has received new endorsements from more than a dozen current and former state and local elected officials.
Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician and state representative, is one of three Democrats seeking the nomination in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District, a likely battleground seat covering suburbs, cities and farmland north of the metro area in Adams and Weld counties. Five Republicans are also running in the district, which was created this summer by the state's inaugural independent congressional redistricting commission.
The new batch of 22 endorsers includes Colorado House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver; state Rep. Mary Young, D-Greeley; Northglenn Mayor Pro Ten Jenny Willford; and Thornton City Council member Julia Marvin, Caraveo's campaign said in a release.
“Rep. Dr. Yadira Caraveo has been a standout state legislator and a trusted partner in fighting important fights with me in the state House," said Garnett in a statement released by Caraveo's campaign. "Her leadership and expertise have been critical to passing landmark legislation here in Colorado. I'm proud to stand behind her as she takes that same worth ethic to represent families and workers across Colorado's 8th Congressional District."
Said Young: "Dr. Caraveo’s medical and scientific background informs her ability to develop policy that has improved the quality of life for workers, kids and families from Thornton to Greeley — and I know she'll bring that same, sound policy to Congress."
If elected, Caraveo would be the first Latina and only the sixth woman sent to Congress from Colorado. She would also be the state delegation's first physician.
Additional Caraveo endorsers announced Monday include Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt, Senate Majority Whip Jeff Bridges, House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, state Sens. Sonya Jaquez-Lewis and Brittany Pettersen, state Reps. Judy Amabile, Lindsay Daugherty, Monica Duran, Chris Kennedy, Julie McCluskie, Karen McCormick, Dylan Roberts, Emily Sirota, Marc Snyder, Kerry Tipper and Steven Woodrow, former state Sen. Irene Aguilar, and Former state Rep. Anne McGihon.
The other Democrats running for the seat are Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, a former union president; and Johnny Humphrey, a consultant for a Denver-based LGBTQ+ nonprofit and first-time candidate.
Republicans running are state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a 20-year veteran of the Weld County Board of Commissioners; Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, a former state lawmaker; Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, an oil and gas engineer; former congressional candidate Ryan Gonzalez; and political newcomer Giulianna "Jewels" Gray, who operates a wedding photography business.
Precinct caucuses will be held during the first week of March. The primary election is June 28.
