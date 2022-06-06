Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser's reelection campaign has upped the fall media buy for his reelection bid to $2.075 million, doubling the Democrat's initial ad reservation made earlier this year.
The ad buy — set to begin a month before the November election on statewide broadcast, cable and streaming platforms — amounts to more than twice what his campaign spent on media in 2018, when Weiser faced a competitive primary before going on to defeat Republican nominee George Brauchler by 6.5 points in the Democratic wave year.
Republicans are counting on a wave of their own this year amid President Joe Biden's plunging approval ratings and rising inflation and crime rates.
“The level of support we are receiving around the state is a testament to my commitment to show up, listen, and get results for the people of Colorado," Weiser told Colorado Politics in a statement. "That includes visiting all 64 Colorado counties, which is a commitment that all candidates for attorney general should make.”
Added Weiser: “Over the campaign, we will work hard to get out our message that I serve as the 'People’s Lawyer' and stand up for all Coloradans — from defending our democracy and election security, to recovering over $70 million for defrauded consumers, to holding Big Pharma accountable and securing more than $400 million to fight the opioid epidemic. I’ll always put Coloradans first and will never hesitate to take on powerful interests.”
Presumptive Republican attorney general nominee John Kellner, the 18th Judicial District's top prosecutor, is running unopposed in this month's GOP primary.
While ad reservations can be canceled, paying for a sizable ad buy early gives candidates the chance to lock in lower rates and secure the most desirable time slots, media experts say.
Like last cycle, Democratic political ad guru Mark Putnam's firm has signed on to produce Weiser's ads.
Weiser's increased ad bookings follow recent fundraising reports that show the Democrat has hauled in $3.36 million for the cycle, compared to $110,000 raised by Kellner since the Republican declared his candidacy in January.
For the two-week reporting period ending on May 25, Weiser raised about $85,000 and Kellner brought in about $2,000. After paying for the fall media reservations, Weiser reported $815,000 in the bank. Kellner had just over $77,000 on hand.
Other candidates for the office include Libertarian William Robinson, the American Constitution Party's Robert Barbrady and unaffiliated candidate Carter Rogers.
