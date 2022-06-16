Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet plans to report raising just over $2 million in the 10-week pre-primary reporting period that ended a week ago, finishing the period with just short of $7 million in the bank, his campaign told Colorado Politics on Wednesday.
The two-term incumbent will face the winner of Colorado's June 28 Republican primary between business owner Joe O'Dea and state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, in the November election. Bennet is unopposed for his party's nomination.
According to his campaign, Bennet received donations totaling $2.06 million from nearly 20,000 donors for the period, and 95% of the donations were under $200. He had $6.99 million on hand after spending around $1.2 million.
“While Republicans battle it out in the primary, Michael is focused on the general and rallying support among voters across Colorado to make sure he can continue delivering for hard-working families in our state," Bennet spokeswoman Georgina Beven said in an email to Colorado Politics.
“Michael is setting a high bar for whoever gets through the primary to challenge him this November, and our team is energized at the overwhelming support we’re getting from Coloradans," she added.
Including the new totals, Bennet has raised over $13.2 million for the cycle.
Bennet is the only senator seeking reelection this year who has sworn off donations from corporate political action committees and federal lobbyists, though he raised millions in contributions from those sources in his previous runs for the seat.
At the same point in his last run, roughly two weeks ahead of the 2016 primary, Bennet reported raising $1.65 million and had $5.7 million in the bank. He went on to win reelection over GOP nominee Darryl Glenn by about 5 points.
Most election forecasters list Colorado's U.S. Senate seat as safely Democratic this year, but the Cook Political Report shifted the contest in February from "Solid Democrat" to "Likely Democrat" -- still a couple of steps away from a toss-up — with the caveat that the race's ultimate status will depend on which Republican wins the nomination.
Neither O'Dea nor Hanks have yet to release their pre-primary fundraising totals. Reports covering the period from April 1 to June 8 are due to the Federal Election Commission by midnight Thursday.
O'Dea finished the year's first quarter with about $600,000 on hand and reported raised $1.45 million through March 30, including $630,000 in self-funding. For the same period, Hanks reported raising just over $57,000 and had about $16,000 on hand.
Candidates for state and federal office face different campaign finance filing deadlines in the weeks leading up to Colorado's primary election. State-level candidates have been required to report contributions and expenditures biweekly since mid-May, while federal candidates must file a single pre-primary report this week and report the remainder of their second quarter fundraising on July 15, covering June 9-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.