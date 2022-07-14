Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet heads into the general election with nearly 10 times as much cash on hand as his Republican challenger, Joe O'Dea, according to fundraising totals released by the Colorado nominees' campaigns.
Bennet, who is seeking a third term, pulled in $3.3 million for the second quarter and finished the period with $8 million in the bank, setting personal quarterly records on both counts, his campaign said Thursday.
That compares to nearly $2 million raised by O'Dea over the three-month period that ended June 30, including $1 million in loans from the candidate. O'Dea finished the quarter with $840,000 in his campaign coffers, a spokesman said.
Detailed quarterly filings, due by midnight Friday, will update pre-primary reports that covered the candidates' fundraising and expenditures through June 8.
Bennet's campaign said the average contribution from more than 25,000 donors over the entire second quarter was $23.71, with 95% of contributions falling under $200. To date, his campaign said, the Democrat has more than 70,000 individual donors to his reelection campaign. O'Dea's campaign didn't provide details about his finance report.
“These Q2 fundraising reports underscore the differences between the two candidates in this race,” said Bennet campaign manager Justin Lamorte in a statement. “While O’Dea spent the first days of the general election relaxing at his multi-million dollar vacation home, Michael crisscrossed Colorado to fire up large crowds of volunteers.”
After defeating state Rep. Ron Hanks by 9 points to win the GOP nomination on June 28, O'Dea tweeted a message on July 4 from Grand Lake, where he owns a home, marking Independence Day. The next day O'Dea tweeted a message celebrating his wife's birthday, amid a steady stream of attacks on Bennet and Democrats over inflation, rising gas prices and crime.
“Nothing in life has ever been given to me. I prefer it that way — working hard. Taking zero for granted," O'Dea said in a statement released along with his fundraising totals.
"This primary was no different and that’s okay; I’m running to be a voice for working Americans — to bring common sense to D.C. No political party will own me, and I’ll work with anyone to move Colorado forward."
In an unsuccessful bid to encourage hard-core Republicans to back O'Dea's primary rival, Democratic groups spent millions of dollars during the primary on statewide TV ads and slick mailers calling Hanks "too conservative" and comparing the two GOP candidates' records on gun control, infrastructure spending and other issues.
O'Dea held an overwhelming fundraising advantage over Hanks, who portrayed himself as the party's grassroots pick after becoming the sole U.S. Senate candidate to emerge from the state Republican assembly in April.
For the 10-week pre-primary period from April 1 to June 8, O'Dea raised about $885,000 — including a $500,000 loan from the candidate — and had $1 million on hand, while Hanks raised just $67,000 and had about $20,000 left to spend. Bennet raised just over $2 million in the same period and finished with almost $7 million in the bank, according to pre-primary reports submitted on June 15.
While Bennet's war chest dwarfs O'Dea's, it isn't the most money a U.S. Senate candidate from Colorado has had on hand at the end of June as the race pivots toward the fall election.
Two years ago, Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner reported nearly $10.7 million in the bank, more than twice as much as the $4.6 million reported by his Democratic challenger, John Hickenlooper, who went on to unseat the incumbent four months later.
Bennet had slightly more than $6 million on hand at the end of the second quarter in his last run in 2016, while is Republican opponent, then-El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, had less than $60,000 in the bank after winning a five-way primary.
