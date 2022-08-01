Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold plans to report raising more than $334,000 in the most recent fundraising period, bringing the total for the Democrat's reelection bid to about $3,240,000, her campaign told Colorado Politics on Monday.
Due by midnight, the latest campaign finance report covers June 23-July 27, including the six days leading up to Colorado's primary election, when Republican voters nominated former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson to challenge Griswold in November.
With more than three months until ballots are due, Griswold's total receipts amount to just over three times the $1,030,000 she raised for the entire campaign in 2018, when the attorney unseated Republican incumbent Wayne Williams in a Democratic wave election.
Anderson, whose campaign didn't announce fundraising totals for the latest period, reported in pre-primary filings that she raised about $160,000 through June 22, including $40,000 she loaned her campaign.
Griswold received nearly 5,000 individual contributions in the 35-day period and plans to report about $515,000 on hand. In April, a campaign spokesman said she's reserved $1.78 million worth of fall TV advertising, with plans to hit the airwaves statewide for at least five weeks on cable, broadcast and streaming platforms.
“As secretary of state, I have overseen six successful elections, several of which had record-breaking turnout," Griswold said in a statement. "I am the only candidate with proven experience running secure statewide elections and protecting our elections from insider threats. Under my watch, Colorado’s elections have remained the gold standard in the nation and will continue to be so as long as I am secretary of state.”
Anderson, who helped implement Colorado's all-mail balloting system first as a county clerk and later as director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, shares Griswold's confidence in the state's election system, but the two Republicans she beat in the June primary don't.
One of her former primary rivals, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who is facing multiple felony indictments on charges she helped tamper with her county's election equipment, has so far refused to concede.
On Monday, Peters demanded a hand recount in the primary race even as a statewide recount begun late last week continues. On June 25, Griswold certified official results that showed Peters trailing Anderson by more than 88,000 votes, or 14.2 percentage points. The third Republican, nonprofit executive Mike O'Donnell, finished about 5,000 votes behind Peters.
According to rules adopted by Griswold's Republican predecessor, recounts must be conducted using the same method as the initial count — in this case, using electronic vote-counting equipment. Peters paid roughly $256,000 for the recount.
Clerks statewide confirmed the outcome of the Republican secretary of state primary in mid-July in a risk-limiting audit, which determines the count was correct to a statistical level of confidence.
