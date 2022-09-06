Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold plans to report raising more than $389,000 during the five-week fundraising period that ended on Aug. 31, the Democrat's campaign told Colorado Politics on Tuesday.
The eye-popping sum — it's more than her Republican predecessor, Wayne Williams, raised during his entire 2018 campaign and marks Griswold's best fundraising month — underlines how the once-sleepy, down-ballot office, which oversees state elections, has taken center stage in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's ongoing attempts to overturn the results of the last presidential election.
The fresh haul pushes Griswold's reelection campaign's total receipts past $3.64 million, more than three times the $1 million she raised in her 2018 run.
During the most recent fundraising period, Griswold received 7,200 individual contributions and plans to report $711,000 on hand. Her campaign has already paid for $2.1 million worth of fall TV advertising, with plans to hit the air statewide in early October on broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.
In a statement released by her campaign, Griswold said she's sought to protect the right of every eligible Coloradan to vote and worked to make voting more accessible.
"It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat, or unaffiliated — everyone in Colorado deserves an equal opportunity to vote," she said.
Added Griswold: "I increased the number of mail ballot drop boxes by over 65%, expanded in-person voting, guaranteed voting access on every public college and tribal lands, and passed automatic voter registration, which led to more than 350,000 eligible Coloradans registering to vote.”
Griswold is facing a challenge from Republican Pam Anderson, a former Jefferson County clerk who later directed the Colorado County Clerks Association. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Anderson had yet to file a report covering the most recent period. Reports are due at midnight.
Anderson emerged in late June from a bruising, three-way primary and reported having about $15,000 on hand at the end of July after raising $150,000 for the cycle, according to her most recent report, filed on Aug. 1. The totals reflect $40,000 she's loaned her campaign.
An architect of Colorado's all-mail balloting system, Anderson shares Griswold's confidence in the state's election system, though the two differ on some of the system's particular provisions.
One of Anderson's former primary rivals, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, is facing multiple felony indictments stemming from allegations she helped tamper with her county's election equipment last summer.
Griswold twice successfully sued to prevent Peters from overseeing Mesa County's elections and backed state legislation to broaden the definition of tampering with election equipment in addition to increasing the penalty for doing so.
