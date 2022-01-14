Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold plans to report raising more than $315,000 for her re-election bid during the final three-month period of 2021, her campaign told Colorado Politics.
The Democrat finishes the year with nearly $1.4 million in the bank after bringing in more than $1.6 million for the cycle. Both figures smash previous records for the office, which has landed in the center of a raging national controversy over the conduct and legitimacy of elections.
“I continue to be humbled by the overwhelming support of Coloradans," Griswold said in a statement. "I am proud of the work we have done to protect the right of every eligible Coloradan to vote. Upholding the will of the people is the foundation of our nation, and I will continue to do everything in my power to protect the right to vote and our elections.”
Three Republicans are running in a primary to challenge Griswold, but none have yet reported fundraising totals for the fourth quarter.
“There is strong grassroots support for Secretary Griswold and her reelection campaign," said Kyla Sabado, Griswold's campaign manager, in a statement. "Secretary Griswold is running to ensure that every eligible Coloradan — Republican, Independent and Democrat, alike — has their voice heard in accessible and secure elections."
A campaign spokesman said Griswold received more than 3,000 individual donations for the quarter and has tallied more than 12,000 contributions in the cycle.
Campaign finance reports for state-level office are due by midnight Tuesday.
Griswold, an attorney, unseated Republican Wayne Williams in 2018 by an 8-point margin. She's the first Democrat to win election to the office since 1960 and the first Democratic woman ever to hold it.
The Republicans hoping to run against Griswold include former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson and first-time candidates David Winney and Mike O'Donnell.
