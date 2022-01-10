Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter said Monday that he is retiring after next year's election rather than seek a ninth term.
Saying he believes it's time to "pass the torch to the next generation of leaders," the Arvada Democrat said in a statement that he has never "shied away from a challenge" but decided it's time to pursue other opportunities.
The surprise announcement throws the reliably Democratic 7th Congressional District into battleground territory amid a wave of retirements by House Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterms.
“After much thought and consideration, I have decided not to run for reelection," Perlmutter said in a statement. "I have loved representing my friends, neighbors and fellow Coloradans in the Congress of the United States of America. I will miss meeting the voters of the new 7th District — it is truly the most beautiful district in America. It’s got the best of Colorado in it and even though the numbers are slightly tighter we will win."
He added: "I’ve never shied away from a challenge but it’s time for me to move on and explore other opportunities. There comes a time when you pass the torch to the next generation of leaders. I’m deeply gratified that our bench in the 7th District is deep and fortunately we have a strong group of leaders who are ready and able to take up that torch."
The 7th CD currently covers suburbs in northern Jefferson County and western Adams County — including Lakewood, Wheat Ridge, Arvada, Westminster and Thornton — but was redrawn in this fall's redistricting process to include all of Jefferson County and mountain counties stretching south to Cañon City.
Under its new boundaries, the district still leans toward Democratic candidates by an average 7 points, according to an analysis of recent statewide elections by the independent redistricting commission.
National Republicans, who have included Perlmutter on lists of targeted Democrats since last summer, cheered the news he is declining to seek another term
“Ed Perlmutter knows House Democrats won’t be in the majority after the midterm elections," said Courtney Parella, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Campaign. "He made the smart decision to retire rather than lose reelection.”
Two Republicans are seeking the GOP nomination in the district — former legislative candidate Laurel Imer and first-time candidate Erik Aadland, who jumped into the primary last week after spending most of last year running for the U.S. Senate.
Perlmutter, an attorney and former state lawmaker, was first elected in 2006, when the 7th CD was considered one of the most evenly divided seats in the country. Despite well-funded challenges by prominent Republicans — including then-Aurora Councilman Ryan Frazier and brewery scion Joe Coors — the Democrat won re-election seven times by double-digit margins.
Ahead of the 2018 election, Perlmutter announced his retirement from Congress at the same time he launched a campaign for governor but withdrew from the statewide race months later and instead ran for re-election, winning by a wide margin over GOP nominee Mark Barrington. In the last cycle, Perlmutter defeated Republican Casper Stockham by nearly 22 points.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
