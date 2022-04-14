Democratic congressional candidate Brittany Pettersen plans to report more than $600,000 in receipts for the first three months of her bid to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter in the 7th Congressional District, Colorado Politics has learned.
For the fundraising quarter ending March 31, the Lakewood state senator raised $565,710 in contributions on top of $44,773 left over from a brief run for the same office in 2018, for a total of $610,483, her campaign said. She finished the period with $490,382 cash on hand.
Pettersen is her party's presumptive nominee in the district after becoming the sole candidate to make the June primary ballot at last week's district assembly.
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude to all the people who have supported us and invested in our campaign," Pettersen said in a statement. "We have had 2,200 contributions from people in this district and across the state who want a representative who understands the struggles most people are facing and will fight for them in Washington."
Her campaign said 86% of this quarter's contributions came from Colorado residents.
At least three Republicans are running in a primary for the nomination for the Jefferson County-based seat, which has been held by Perlmutter since 2007 but is considered competitive after redistricting moved its boundaries to include mountain counties as far south as Cañon City.
Perlmutter announced in January that he isn't seeking a ninth term.
GOP candidate Tim Reichert, a Golden economist, reported earlier this week that he raised $339,409 and loaned his campaign $500,000. He finished the quarter with $711,555 in the bank.
Former oil and gas executive Erik Aadland and former legislative candidate Laurel Imer, an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, have also qualified for the Republican primary ballot in the district but have yet to announce their fundraising totals for the quarter.
Reports for the year's first quarter are due to the Federal Election Commission by midnight Friday.
In a statement, Pettersen's campaign manager took a shot at Reichert's decision to self-fund a portion of his campaign.
"As a working mom, Brittany may not be able to write herself a six-figure check but neither could most people in this district,” Mark Hatton said. “While the Republican primary contenders attempt to out-Trump each other, our campaign is focused on building the infrastructure necessary to share Brittany’s vision of a Colorado where everyone has a fair shot, regardless of the family they are born into or the zip code they live in.”
Two other GOP candidates — construction company owner Carl Andersen and attorney Brad Dempsey — are awaiting word from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office whether they succeeded in gathering enough signatures on nominating petitions.
Colorado's primary election is June 28.
