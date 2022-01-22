Ending more than a week of speculation, state Rep. Brianna Titone said on Saturday that she will not seek the Democratic nomination to the suddenly competitive 7th Congressional District seat held by retiring U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter and will instead run for a third term representing her Arvada-based state House district.
In a statement posted online, Titone, the first transgender member of the Colorado General Assembly, said a congressional run would risk her current position as a role model in the LGBTQ community.
"The office I hold is an important one for those whom I represent as well as many others throughout Colorado and the United States," she said. "I am one of only eight transgender legislators in the nation, and that kind of representation is rare and greatly needed right now. I've decided that at this moment, continuing the work for the people of Colorado, and being a role model and inspiration for those who need my representation, is more of a priority at this point."
Titone included an endorsement of state Sen. Brittany Pettersen in her announcement, helping solidify the Lakewood Democrat's path to the nomination in the district, which covers Jefferson County, Broomfield and six mountain counties stretching south past Cañon City.
Said Titone: "My goals have always been to do my best to serve those I’m charged with serving, and secondarily being an inspirational figure for the LGBTQ+ community. I intend to continue to do this for as long as, and in whatever capacity, I can. I feel that we already have a great capable candidate for CD7 in Senator Brittany Pettersen, and that she would do a great job as a successor to our departing Congressman Ed Perlmutter."
Pettersen told Colorado Politics she welcomes Titone's support.
"I know this was a hard decision for Representative Titone, but we are so lucky to still have her leadership in the Colorado House," she said in a text message. "Her endorsement and belief in me is deeply meaningful as someone who I admire and respect both in the legislature and on the campaign trail. Brianna is a national leader and historic figure whose representation is greatly needed. I look forward to continuing to partner on issues affecting our communities in the future."
Pettersen, who launched her campaign last week, a day after Perlmutter said he isn't seeking a ninth term, is the only prominent Democrat in the running at this point.
On Thursday, Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper said she would run for re-election rather than join Pettersen in the Democratic primary.
Pettersen's campaign is off to a fast start. Earlier this week, she said she had more than $200,000 in the bank after raising more than $150,000 in a matter of days on top of the roughly $45,000 left over from a brief 2017 run in the 7th CD when Perlmutter was running for governor. She also unveiled a list of more than 70 endorsements from current and former Democratic elected officials.
Two Republicans are running for the seat, which has been held by Perlmutter since 2006: first-time candidate Erik Aadland, a West Point graduate and former oil and gas executive, and Laurel Imer, a former legislative candidate and strong supporter of ex-President Donald Trump. Other Republicans are exploring bids, including state Rep. Colin Larson, D-Littleton, and Golden economist Tim Reichert.
National Republicans have had their eye on the 7th CD since last year when the state's independent redistricting commission drew new, more competitive boundaries ahead of this year's midterm election.
Colorado's primary election is June 28.
