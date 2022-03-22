Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea announced on Tuesday that he's been endorsed by 10 current and former elected Colorado officials and a former top Interior Department official in the Bush administration.
“These leaders understand that it’s time for Colorado to elect a new senator — and they are putting their faith in me to get the job done,” O'Dea said in a statement.
O'Dea's new round of endorsements includes support from state Sens. Bob Rankin, Ray Scott and Jerry Sonnenberg, and former state lawmakers Owen Hill, Rob Fairbank, Polly Lawrence, Keith Swerdfeger, Libby Szabo and Rob Witwer, all Republicans. Also backing O'Dea are Logan County Commissioner Byron Pelton and Lyle Laverty, who served as assistant secretary for fish, wildlife and parks and is a former director of Colorado's state parks system.
“We need leaders who know how to get things done, not grandstand,” said Rankin in a statement. “Too often, our leaders are focused on rhetoric over results. That’s why I support Joe O’Dea, because he will be a results-oriented senator who will do the work necessary to deliver for the people of Colorado.”
Said Sonnenberg: “I cannot think of a better person that Republicans can put forward to beat Michael Bennet in November than Joe O’Dea. Joe will fight to represent all of Colorado and put an end to the Democrats’ war on rural Colorado."
O'Dea, the owner of a Denver-based construction company, is one of seven Republicans running for the nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who is seeking a third term. The other GOP candidates are state Rep. Ron Hanks, real estate developer Gino Campana, business owner and one-time Olympic athlete Eli Bremer, former talk radio host and nonprofit founder Deborah Flora, former congressional candidate Peter Yu and political science professor Gregory Moore.
O'Dea is the only Republican in the race who submitted nominating petitions by last week's deadline. The rest of the primary field is vying for a slot on the June primary ballot at the GOP's April 9 state assembly, where it will take winning votes from more than 30% of the delegates.
