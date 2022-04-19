Both of Colorado's U.S. senators on Monday formally endorsed fellow Democrat Yadira Caraveo, the presumptive nominee in the state's newly created congressional district.
The endorsements from U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper mean Caraveo has won backing from Colorado's entire Democratic congressional delegation.
Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician and two-term state representative, was the only Democrat to qualify for the June primary ballot in the highly competitive 8th Congressional District, the northern Front Range seat drawn last year by an independent redistricting commission. Four Republicans are facing off for the GOP nomination.
The district includes portions of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties, from suburbs north of Denver along the I-25 corridor to Greeley. Democrats have a slim advantage in voter registration in the district, but its electorate has split between Democrats and Republicans in recent benchmark elections, including voting for Donald Trump in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.
“Dr. Yadira Caraveo works hard to create economic opportunity for Coloradans, and I enthusiastically endorse her campaign to represent Colorado’s 8th Congressional District," Bennet said in a statement. "Dr. Caraveo’s pledge, like my own, to not accept corporate PAC money in her run for federal office is proof of her commitment to restore our Democracy, stand up to powerful special interests and deliver for working families."
Hickenlooper praised Caraveo's background and suggested she will be an effective lawmaker in Washington.
“Dr. Yadira Caraveo has a long record of advocacy for Colorado families," he said in a statement. "As a pediatrician, she understands the needs of working families. And as a state legislator, she's accomplished big things for Coloradans. We're looking forward to fighting alongside her in Congress."
If elected, Caraveo would be the first Latina and first physician to represent Colorado in the nation's capital.
Caraveo was earlier endorsed by U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Ed Perlmutter, Joe Neguse and Jason Crow, the Democrats who represent Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Republicans who qualified for the 8th CD primary are Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and first-time candidate Tyler Allcorn, an Army Special Forces veteran. Voters pick the GOP nominee in Colorado's June 28 primary.
