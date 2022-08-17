The Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state on Tuesday called on the Democratic incumbent to stop airing TV ads aimed at combatting election misinformation, charging that the ad campaign is promoting Secretary of State Jena Griswold's reelection bid.

The ads, which first ran online in June ahead of Colorado's primary election, feature Griswold and the Republican she unseated four years ago, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, urging viewers to "get the facts about election security" at a state-run website set up to debunk false claims about voting.

"One thing we both know is that Colorado’s elections are safe and secure," says Williams after the two introduce themselves.

"That’s right Wayne," Griswold says, "but voters should be alert to election disinformation."

Says Williams: "Election disinformation is designed to look real so always use trusted sources."

"Together, we can combat election disinformation," Griswold adds. "To get the facts about election security visit GoVoteColorado.gov. Let’s go vote, Colorado!"

Griswold's office is spending just over $1 million in federal election assistance funds to air 15- and 30-second versions of the ads statewide for two weeks on broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, a spokeswoman told Colorado Politics. The ads began airing Friday and are set to continue through Aug. 26.

The Republican challenging challenging Griswold, former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson, calls Griswold "a self-promoting politician using ... taxpayer dollars to prop up her campaign" in an online video posted by her campaign Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm joining with Colorado taxpayers across the state in demanding she take down this ad and return those taxpayer dollars," Anderson says. "This isn't about you, Jena. This is about public service."

Anderson defeated two primary opponents who based their campaigns on the kind of disinformation Griswold and Williams seek to counter, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a leading promoter of former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Peters, who trailed Anderson by about 88,000 votes in the June 28 primary, has yet to concede the race. She paid roughly $250,000 from campaign funds for a statewide recount that concluded earlier this month and confirmed the original results.

In a statement released Friday when the new ad campaign launched, Griswold cited Peters' ongoing contentions as a reason to reassure voters that their votes will count.

“Disinformation about Colorado’s elections continues to spread and was amplified during the course of the recount," Griswold said. "Colorado has some of the most secure elections in the country, and it is vital that voters receive accurate information so they can be confident when going to cast a ballot in our state’s elections."

Added Griswold: "I am glad to join former Secretary of State Wayne Williams with the bipartisan message that our elections are free, fair, and secure and that voters should use trusted sources for election information.”

Anderson's demand came a day after a Republican-aligned nonprofit filed a campaign finance complaint against Griswold, alleging the public service announcements amount to campaign spending on her behalf.

The Public Trust Institute, a Lakewood-based organization that routinely files complaints against Democratic politicians, argues that Griswold is "promoting herself and her candidacy" in the guise of a public service message.

"The timing of the ads, frequency of the ads, the target demographics of the ads, and the fact that the ads focus on promoting Jena Griswold, create a strong factual basis that the advertisement is supporting a candidate's election and constitutes a contribution," writes Suzanne Taheri, the organization's director and a former deputy secretary of state under Williams.

A spokeswoman for the Secretary of State's Office said in a statement that Griswold and Williams are ideal messengers.

“Disinformation is one of the most significant threats to our elections because it strikes right at the heart of voter confidence and has created threats to election security," Annie Orloff, the department's communications director, said in an email.

"The Secretary of State’s Office has a responsibility to build resilience against the election disinformation and ensure Colorado voters have accurate information about our elections. As the state’s current and former chief election officials, Secretary Griswold and former Secretary Williams, are two of the state’s most trusted sources for election information. A bipartisan message from two secretaries of state sends a strong message to voters that Colorado’s elections are secure.”

A spokesman for Griswold's campaign didn't respond to a request for comment.

Williams, a member of the Colorado Springs City Council and candidate for mayor in next year's municipal election, told Colorado Politics he thought it is important to let Republicans know they can trust Colorado's election system.

"The simple answer is it's important that folks understand our elections are secure," Williams said, noting that former Democratic Secretary of State Bernie Buescher agreed when Williams asked his predecessor to co-author an op-ed making the same argument ahead of the 2016 vote, when members of both parties were raising doubts about the integrity of the upcoming election.

"Bernie agreed, and I followed suit when the current secretary asked me," Williams said. "That’s the context you really have to look at — what, historically, have past secretaries done."

Noting that his appearance in the videos with Griswold "is very clearly not an endorsement" of the Democrat's candidacy, Williams emphasized that he supports Anderson and has campaigned for her.

"I have a concern that folks are trying to suppress Republican turnout," he said. "You’ve seen what I believe is in some ways an intentional act by some to suppress Republicans from voting, so it’s important that a Republican be part of the message that our elections are secure — you need to vote, and you need to make your voice heard. I want Coloradans to know they should vote."