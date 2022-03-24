Republican Heidi Ganahl's gubernatorial campaign on Wednesday announced the formation of a statewide coalition of women supporting her bid to oust Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the Democratic incumbent.
Dubbed the "Ganahl Gals," the organization plans to "identify, recruit and empower" women to help Ganahl get elected and already boasts more than 600 members ahead of its formal launch, her campaign said.
The at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents is one of three leading GOP candidates running for governor, along with Elbert County real estate agent Danielle Neuschwanger and former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez, who is making his second run for the office.
"Women like Heidi are leading the charge to turn around Colorado," Ganahl's campaign said in a release. "The issues voters care about the most this election are those in the home, around the kitchen table — lowering our cost of living, lowering our soaring crime rate and giving power back to the parents over their children's education."
More women are registered to vote in Colorado than men, the campaign pointed out, and they turn out to vote at a somewhat higher rate.
Ganahl's campaign plans to debut the Ganahl Gals on March 29 at the Denver Christian School in Lakewood. Its chairs are Beth Parker and Lindsay Datko, organizers with Jeffco Kids First, a group formed in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to advocate for keeping schools open.
Colorado's primary election is June 28.
