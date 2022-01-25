Colorado Republican Deborah Flora announced Tuesday that her campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet took in more than $300,000 for the fourth quarter.

The former talk radio host and first-time candidate plans to report finishing the quarter with $271,497 cash on hand after raising $304,118, including $51,000 she donated to her own campaign.

"People from every walk of life, from the mountains to the plains and the cities to the suburbs, are ready for a change and I am grateful for their support," Flora said in a statement. "I’m proud of the success we’ve seen in our fundraising efforts and look forward building on this momentum so that we can bring true Colorado values back to Capitol Hill."

Calling grassroots conservatives "the heart and soul of the Republican Party," Flora reiterated her plans to pursue the nomination through the caucus and assembly process, rather than by petition.

“We have stood together from the school board to the state house, and I am grateful that so many are now supporting me to stand for all of us in the U.S. Senate,” she said. “They realize it is time for a different kind of candidate who has the proven track record of standing for what is right, but who can also win in November by inviting our fellow citizens to join us on the common ground of common sense.”

Flora, who founded and ran parents-rights group Parents United America, is one of eight Republicans seeking the nomination to challenge Bennet, who is seeking a third term.

According to Tuesday's release, she started the year with less money in the bank than the two wealthy CEOs running in the primary. Fort Collins developer Gino Campana had receipts totaling about $950,000 and finished the quarter with about $760,000 on hand, while Denver construction company owner Joe O'Dea brought in just over $1 million and had about $800,000 left to spend, their campaigns said. Those totals include about $500,000 Campana and O'Dea each gave their campaigns.

Bennet plans to report raising more than $2.1 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, finishing the year with $4.7 million on hand.

The other Colorado Senate candidates have yet to release their year-end totals. Campaign finance reports for the last three months of 2021 are due to the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31.

The other declared GOP candidates for Bennet's seat are state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City; former El Paso County GOP official and 2008 Olympian Eli Bremer; former congressional candidate Peter Yu; nonprofit founder Juli Henry; and Colorado Christian University professor Gregory Moore, who entered the race in early January so won't report fundraising totals until April.

Precinct caucuses take place during the first week of March, and the primary is set for June 28.

