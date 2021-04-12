Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser reported raising more than $500,000 in the year's first fundraising quarter, smashing the Democrat's own record set four years ago for donations under Colorado's current campaign finance system.

Weiser, who has yet to draw a Republican opponent for his 2022 re-election bid, received 1,971 donations totaling $531,433 — for an average donation of about $270 — and finished the quarter with more than $1 million in the bank.

The former CU Law School dean and one-time Justice Department official under the Obama administration raised more than any other attorney general candidate has in a non-election year since strict campaign finance limits were imposed on state races nearly two decades ago.

The previous high contribution mark was set by Weiser in the third quarter of 2017, when he raised $368,835, on the way to raising a total of roughly $3 million for his 2018 campaign.

"I am both honored and humbled by the support we've seen from Coloradans this past quarter," Weiser told Colorado Politics in a statement.

"This underscores how our work of protecting rights, defending the rule of law, and protecting our land, air, and water is resonating around the state.”

Weiser reported spending $137,669 for the quarter ending March 31, leaving $1,068,983 on hand. He also reported an additional $9,243 in in-kind contributions.

After winning a close primary by eight-tenths of a percentage point against then-state Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton, Weiser defeated Republican nominee George Brauchler by 6.5 points in the 2018 general election.

Campaign finance reports covering the first quarter for state-level candidates are due April 15 to the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Congressional and U.S. Senate candidates have the same deadline with the Federal Election Commission.