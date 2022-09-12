Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that a slew of current and former Republican and unaffiliated officials are throwing their support behind the Democrat's bid for a second term, including prosecutors, legislators, mayors and county officials.
Weiser's endorsers include former Republican state House Speaker Russ George, former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Love Kourlis, former district attorneys Steve Erkenbrack and David Wood, and former GOP legislators Cole Wist and Rob Witwer.
Weiser is a former University of Colorado Law School dean and served as a deputy assistant attorney general in the Obama administration. He's facing a challenge from Republican John Kellner, the first-term district attorney in the 18th Judicial District.
"As a state, we are stronger when we work together. Working together with both Democrats and Republicans to solve problems is my true north as attorney general," Weiser said in a statement, adding that every bill on his legislative agenda received bipartisan support.
“Since he became attorney general, I’ve known Phil Weiser as a tireless advocate for Colorado's water, public lands, and rural communities," said George, who served as the Republican House speaker from 1999 to 2000 and later ran the Colorado Division of Wildlife, the Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Department of Transportation under Republican and Democratic governors.
"He made it a priority to represent the whole state, not just the Front Range — regularly showing up on the Western Slope, listening to our concerns, working with our towns and cities, and always pushing so we have a seat at the table where decisions are made."
Added George, who changed his registration from Republican to unaffiliated after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol: "I’m an Independent. And I’ve served as a Republican legislator and as a cabinet member in a Republican administration. But I’ve never let party labels define me when it comes to doing what's right for the Western Slope and rural Colorado. This fall, for Attorney General, I’ll be supporting Phil Weiser.”
Love Kourlis, a Republican who served on the state's high court from 1995 to 2006 and was mentioned as a potential nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, said in a statement that Weiser has what it takes to do the job.
“As a former jurist, I know firsthand that the job of attorney general is incredibly broad, covering complex legal areas like water law, consumer protection, civil rights, white collar crime, and election integrity," Love Kourlis said. "I support Phil Weiser because he has the skills, experience, and integrity to tackle the very complex legal problems facing our state.”
Republican Herb Acheson, a former Westminster mayor, said he's supporting Weiser's reelection after working with him on multiple issues, including determining how to distribute funds received in settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors.
"Phil went to the mat for Colorado families harmed by addiction — and he ensured that Colorado cities and counties were equal partners with the state in responding to the opioid epidemic," Acheson said in a statement. "In this era of extreme polarization, we need leaders like Phil Weiser who are willing to work with Republicans, Democrats, and independents to do what’s right for Colorado."
Wist, an attorney and former assistant House Republican leader — he changed his registration to unaffiliated in 2020 — said Weiser has "exactly the kind of deliberate, careful, and thoughtful person we need making tough legal decisions on behalf of the State of Colorado."
Added Wist: “Partisanship is everywhere. And it is dividing our country. We can and must do better. Turning the page requires that we elect more leaders who will work collaboratively to improve and elevate our political discourse."
Current and former Republican and unaffiliated county officials endorsing Weiser include Ouray County Sheriff Justin Perry, Ouray County Commissioner Ben Tisdel, Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt and former Moffat County Commissioners Ray Beck and Audrey Danner.
