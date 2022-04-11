Every Democratic member of Colorado's U.S. House delegation is supporting Yadira Caraveo, the presumptive Democratic nominee in the state's newest congressional district, following the state legislator's receipt on Monday of a trio of endorsements.
Democratic U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter, Joe Neguse and Jason Crow said they're backing the Thornton pediatrician's campaign, adding their names to last month's endorsement of Caraveo by U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, a Denver Democrat.
Caraveo is the only Democrat to have qualified for the June primary ballot in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, the seat the state gained ahead of this year's election due to population increases recorded in the 2020 census. Four Republicans are running in a primary for their party's nomination in the highly competitive district, which covers portions of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties and stretches north of the Denver metro area as far as Greeley.
“I am pleased to endorse Yadira for Congressional District 8," said Perlmutter, who announced in January that he isn't seeking a ninth term representing the Jefferson County-based 7th Congressional District. "She represents a new generation of leaders in Colorado. As the daughter of immigrants, a former member of SEIU, and a pediatrician, Yadira knows the value of hard work and will bring those values to Washington. I look forward to seeing her deliver for the working families of Colorado."
Neguse, who is seeking a third term representing the Boulder County-based 2nd Congressional District, said he hopes Caraveo will join him in Washington next year.
“Dr. Caraveo has worked tirelessly for Colorado families for years as a pediatrician and a state legislator," Neguse said in a statement. "I know Dr. Caraveo will be a powerful advocate for Coloradans, and I look forward to working with her in Congress to deliver for working families."
Crow, who represents the Arapahoe County-based 6th Congressional District, made similar points in a statement.
"As a pediatrician, a union representative and a legislator, Dr. Yadira Caraveo has been fighting on behalf of Colorado families for years," Crow said. "When she gets to Congress, I know she will continue to fight for our healthcare, our environment and our children. I am proud to endorse her campaign, and I am excited for the work we will do together for Coloradans."
Caraveo said in a statement that she's enthusiastic about serving with the returning delegation members.
"I look forward to joining them in Congress to build an economy that lifts up working families, to lower healthcare costs and increase access, to address climate change and to ensure that we build a better future together for our children,” she said.
Last week, Caraveo won support from just over 70% of the delegates to the Democrat's 8th CD assembly, enough to prevent her chief primary rival, Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, from attaining the 30% needed to qualify for the primary. Caraveo had already landed a spot in the primary earlier the same day by turning in petitions with enough valid signatures.
The Republicans running in the 8th CD are Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and first-time candidate Tyler Allcorn, an Army Special Forces veteran.
The primary is June 28.
