The California congresswoman known for wielding a dry-erase whiteboard to illustrate her points has endorsed state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the Thornton pediatrician running in the Democratic primary in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District.
U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, an Irvine Democrat, said in a release that Caraveo is the best candidate to represent the district, which extends from Adams County suburbs north of Denver to Greeley in Weld County.
Said Porter: “As a pediatrician, a former union representative, and a two-term state legislator, Dr. Caraveo is a trusted leader and a true reformer. In Congress, Dr. Caraveo will be a strong fighter for families and a critical voice to protect the future of our democracy."
Serving her second term, the progressive darling's use of a whiteboard in congressional hearings and frequent media appearances has inspired memes, a lighthearted Twitter account and a catchy country-and-western tribute song.
Caraveo said in a release that she is honored to have Porter's endorsement and considers the former law professor "a renowned advocate for working families all over the United States."
Added Caraveo: "I look forward to joining Rep. Porter in Congress and fighting alongside her to restore faith in our country and make the American dream achievable again for working families across Northern Colorado and the North Metro.”
Rated a toss-up by national election forecasts, the 8th CD is likely to be Colorado's most competitive battleground district this year. It was established last year ahead of the 2022 election by the state's independent redistricting commission. According to the commission's analysis, the district's voters have tilted toward Democratic candidates by an average 1.3 points in recent statewide elections. Democrat Joe Biden carried the district by a wide margin in 2020, and its voters swung toward Republican Donald Trump in 2016.
Other Democrats campaigning for the seat are Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, nonprofit consultant Johnny Humphrey and Joshua Rodriguez, who unsuccessfully sought the Unity Party nomination the U.S. Senate on the Unity Party ticket last cycle. Economist Steve Zorn is running as a write-in candidate.
Republican candidates include state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, first-time candidate Giulianna "Jewels" Gray and Army Special Forces veteran Tyler Allcorn.
The primary election is June 28.
