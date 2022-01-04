Former Republican congressman and 2008 U.S. Senate nominee Bob Schaffer on Tuesday endorsed Republican Gino Campana in the GOP primary for the seat held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.
Schaffer, headmaster of Liberty Common charter schools in Fort Collins and a former chairman of the Colorado State Board of Education, cited Campana's views on education and school choice in a written statement.
“Gino shares the view of most Colorado parents that a child’s education is the key to individual liberty and personal prosperity; and, that proper education is absolutely essential in the preservation of our Republic — a self-governing nation of well-educated, free citizens," Schaffer said.
"As our next U.S. senator, Gino will fight to protect Colorado’s classrooms from the heavy hand of bureaucratic interference, and baleful federal impulses resulting in academic mediocrity. Maureen and I trust Gino, and are confident in his abilities to articulate the commonsense values of every Coloradan.”
Schaffer also pointed to Campana's tenure on city council in Fort Collins, where they both live: "He established a solid reputation as a fierce advocate for his constituents. He is a proven, thoughtful community leader driven by principles of honest hard work, rugged individualism, self-reliance, liberty, freedom, and a clear vision of the American dream."
Campana, a real estate developer, is one of eight Republicans campaigning for the nomination to challenge Bennet, who is seeking a third full term this year. Others running in the primary include state Rep. Ron Hanks, former Olympian Eli Bremer, construction company owner Joe O'Dea, conservative talk radio veteran Deborah Flora, former congressional candidate Peter Yu, nonprofit founder Juli Henry and Colorado Christian University professor Gregory Moore.
Said Camapana: "It is an honor to receive an endorsement from Congressman Bob Schaffer, who has been a leader in the conservative movement and education excellence in Colorado for decades. He has dedicated his life to ensuring the promise of life and liberty is kept for future Coloradans. And through his latest work at Liberty Commons High School, Congressman Schaffer is equipping younger Coloradans with the tools and knowledge to secure the American Dream for generations to come. He has been a friend and mentor and I hope to continue his work in the U.S. Senate."
Schaffer, a former state lawmaker, represented the 4th Congressional District for three terms and ran twice for the U.S. Senate, losing the 2004 GOP nomination to beer magnate Pete Coors and the 2008 general election to Democrat Mark Udall. He is the founder and long-time chairman of Leadership Program of the Rockies and served a term representing Colorado on the Republican National Committee.
The primary election is June 28.
