U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet raked in more than $2.1 million in the final three months of 2021, surpassing the Colorado Democrat's own record for an off-year quarterly haul and boosting his re-election war chest to more than $4.7 million, his campaign said Wednesday.

The sum brings Bennet's fundraising total for the 2022 midterm cycle to roughly $8.7 million as the primary field of his potential Republican challengers is still taking shape.

“Michael Bennet works hard and delivers for Colorado workers and families," said his campaign manager Justin Lamorte, in a statement. "Grassroots donors shattered fundraising records to keep him representing Colorado in the U.S. Senate and gave Michael’s campaign tremendous momentum heading into the election year.”

Bennet's previous quarterly record for contributions in an off year was set last quarter when he reported raising $2,079,235. That total just barely edged his more long-standing high mark, set in the first three months of 2015.

The one-time presidential candidate's campaign said 94% of the contributions it plans to report for the quarter were in amounts under $200, matching the share of small-dollar donations recorded in the previous two quarters. The campaign counts donors this year from all 64 counties in Colorado.

Bennet, who is seeking a third full term in this year's election, is the only incumbent senator running in 2022 who isn't taking contributions from corporate political action committees and federal lobbyists, his campaign notes.

Bennet's campaign spent about $900,000 for the quarter, though final figures weren't available.

Two of Bennet's leading Republican challengers plan to report raising in the neighborhood of $1 million apiece for the quarter, Colorado Politics has reported. Construction company owner Joe O'Dea's campaign took in just over $1 million, and Fort Collins developer Gino Campana had receipts of around $950,000, their campaigns said. Both candidates said they put roughly $500,000 into their campaigns.

The other six candidates running in the GOP primary have yet to release their totals for the three months ending on Dec. 31. Fundraising reports for the fourth quarter are due to the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31.

National election forecasters at the Cook Political Report rate the Colorado seat as "solid Democrat," suggesting the race will be less competitive than toss-up races for Democratic-held seats in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada and GOP-held seats in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Democrats are defending the slimmest of working majorities this year in the Senate, where the party holds 50 seats plus a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bennet challenger Gino Campana brings in $950,000 for 4th quarter Republican U.S. Senate candidate Gino Campana plans to report around $950,000 in receipts for the final quarter of 2021, his first in the race…

Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea posts $1 million haul for 4th quarter Construction company owner Joe O'Dea, a Republican candidate for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat, plans to report receipts totaling more than $1 million through the end of the most recent fundraising period, including $500,000 he chipped in to his own campaign, a spokesman said Tuesday.

+7 COVER STORY | Bennet's GOP challengers slow out of the gate, post modest fundraising totals Colorado voters won’t be marking their ballots to pick their next U.S. senator for another year, but already the match-up between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, the Democratic incumbent, and his Republican challenger is beginning to take shape.