Republican U.S. Senate candidate Gino Campana plans to report around $950,000 in receipts for the final quarter of 2021, his first in the race for the seat held by Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet, his campaign said Wednesday.

The real estate developer and former Fort Collins City Council member gave about $500,000 of that total to his own campaign and finished the quarter with more than $760,000 in the bank, a spokesman told Colorado Politics.

“From Day One, I have been overwhelmed by the incredible support I have received from Coloradans across this state,” Campana said in a statement. “We need to beat Michael Bennet and take back the Senate, and I can’t do it alone. With the support of many of President Trump’s former advisors, a statewide grassroots network, and this strong fundraising start, I’m confident we will have the resources to win this primary and claim victory in November.”

Politico's Morning Score newsletter was first to report Campana's total for the quarter.

Campana, the son of an Italian immigrant, is one of eight Republicans hoping to deny Bennet a third full term. The company he started, Bellisimo Inc., builds sustainable communities, including large multifamily projects.

Since declaring his candidacy in early October, Campana has announced endorsements from several high-profile members of the Trump administration, including former National Security Advisor Keith Kellogg, former Homeland Security Advisor Peter Brown and former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, a Colorado native. Campana won an endorsement last week from former U.S. Rep. Bob Schaffer, who runs a charter school in Fort Collins.

In late 2020, Trump appointed Campana to serve as chairman of the Public Buildings Reform Board, an entity devoted to reducing the federal government's real estate holdings, but the Senate didn't confirm him to the position before the Biden administration took over.

Campana's total rivals preliminary fourth quarter fundraising figures released last week by construction company owner Joe O'Dea, who also entered the primary in early October and said his campaign took in $1 million for the quarter, including $500,000 from the candidate.

Detailed campaign finance reports for the three months that ended Dec. 31 are due to the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31.

According to FEC reports, Bennet raised more than $2 million in the third quarter of 2021, bringing his total contributions for the cycle to nearly $6.6 million, and finished the period with more than $3.5 million cash on hand.

Others seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Bennet include state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City; former El Paso County GOP official and 2008 Olympian Eli Bremer; conservative talk radio veteran Deborah Flora; former congressional candidate Peter Yu; nonprofit founder Juli Henry; and, Colorado Christian University professor Gregory Moore, who jumped in the primary last week.

Precinct caucuses take place during the first week of March, and the primary is set for June 28.

