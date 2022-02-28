Republican U.S. Senate candidate Gino Campana on Monday unveiled his campaign's grassroots team, including more than 85 current and former elected officials and community and business leaders from across the state.
The former Fort Collins City Council member is one of seven Republican candidates seeking the nomination in Colorado's June primary for the chance to take on Democratic U.S Sen. Michael Bennet, who is seeking a third term this fall.
Dubbed the American Dream Team — a nod to the second generation Italian immigrant's chief campaign theme — the list of Campana supporters includes two former congressmen, a state senator, four former mayors of Fort Collins, several current and former county commissioners and a Congressional Medal of Honor winner.
“Michael Bennet and Joe Biden have destroyed the American Dream," Campana said in a statement. "Coloradans are fed up with sky-high crime, open borders and record inflation. This group represents a strong cross-section of grassroots Republicans from small business owners, veterans, elected officials, people who have been part of politics before and those who haven’t. That is what it takes to beat Michael Bennet and restore the American Dream for the next generation of Coloradans.”
Campana's campaign said the breadth of his grassroots team — with members from 25 of Colorado's 64 counties — demonstrates that Campana has the momentum to defeat Bennet.
Campana's team includes former U.S. Reps. Tom Tancredo and Bob Schaffer; state Sen. Rob Woodward; Weld County Commissioner Scott James; former Jefferson County Commissioner Tina Francone; former Mesa County Commissioners Kathy Hall and John Justman; Greeley Mayor John Gates; Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer; former Fort Collins Mayors Doug Hutchinson, Ray Martinez, Ed Stoner and Karen Weitkunat; former Rangely Mayor Frank Huitt; former Pueblo City Council President Mike Occhiato; former Fort Collins City Council members Ken Summers and Aislinn Kottwitz; and, former Holyoke city Council member Cherrie Brown.
Community, business and GOP leaders backing Campana include Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Frank J. Francone and his son Frank D. Francone, Jordon Daniel, Hunter Barnett, Alan Case, Carol Waller, Scout Ennis, Rhonda Sarris, Gary Hubbell, Joe Cumins, Jarod Dreiling, Andrew Struttman, Michael Bartlett, Brent Brown, Carla McElroy, Matthew and Michelle Moriarity, Levi Ellis, Gavin Light, Shirley Starr, Marlis Laursoo, Gwen Porter, Graham Crews, Vicki Pyne, Dave Chapman, Katie and Robert Cambruzzi, Rob Knuth, Randy Morrow, Janet Purdy, Nita and Wyn Taylor, Melanie Calderwood, Joseph Coulter, Caleb Larson, Guy and Andrea Tuell, Roger and Lyn Tuell, Denny C. Behrens, Dennis and Staci Clark, Lois Dunn, Charlie Talbott, Pat Tucker, JJ Fletcher, Scott and Anne Godfrey, Joe Higginbotham, Cole Rath, Roberta Redmon, Mark Valoshin, Darryl Willshire, Rosemarie Beall, Judy Lichliter, Mark and Anita Rodgers, Gaby Schram, Dean Wagner, Matt Proctor, Susan Watson, Mick Occhiato, Debra Irvine, Jim Eckersley, Ron and Linda Schaefer, Cathy Calderwood, Luke Goeglin, and Aaron Prior.
The other Republicans running for Bennet's seat include state Rep. Ron Hanks, construction company owner Joe O'Dea, former Olympian Eli Bremer, former talk radio host and actress Deborah Flora, former congressional candidate Peter Yu and political science professor Greg Moore.
All but O'Dea are going through Colorado's assembly process in hopes of making the June 28 primary ballot. That kicks off this week with precinct caucuses and culminates at the GOP state assembly on April 9, where candidates will need the support of 30% of delegates to secure a berth in the primary. O'Dea is circulating petitions, which are due March 15.
