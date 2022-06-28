State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer will be the Republican nominee in Colorado's new congressional district.
According to results posted just after 7 p.m. when polls closed, Kirkmeyer had just over 50% of the vote in the four-way race, about 30 points ahead of Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, with Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and Tyler Allcorn, an Army veteran, trailing. The Associated Press called the race for Kirkmeyer at 8:12 p.m.
The winner of the primary will face state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician, who is unopposed for the nomination in the Democratic primary.
Created after Colorado gained enough additional population ins the 2020 census, the new 8th District stretches from Adams County suburbs on the north side of the Denver metro area along the Interstate 25 corridor to Greeley in Weld County. It's expected to be the state's most evenly matched district and has already drawn heavy spending from both national parties.
