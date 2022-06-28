Republican congressional candidates in Colorado's new, 8th CD, from left, Jan Kulmann, Tyler Allcorn, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine are pictured in file photos taken at a candidates' debate on May 21, 2022, in Denver. The winner of the Tuesday, June 28, 2022, primary will face state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the presumptive Democratic nominee.