Just after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, a huge banana-yellow moving truck with the company name "Denver Small Moves" emblazoned on the side circled a neighborhood bicycle shop looking for the best way to obliterate it. Surveillance video shows a man dressed in black get out of the truck and creep across the sidewalk, casing the expensive merchandise in the store windows of Base Camp Cyclery. He then jiggles a loose security fence, returns to his truck and takes a practice run before he full throttles through the fence into the store front.