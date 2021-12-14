National conservative group Americans for Prosperity Action is endorsing Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer in the crowded race to represent Colorado's new congressional district.
The group said in a release that Kirkmeyer, a state senator and former Weld County commissioner, will "put people over politics" to help everyone achieve their version of the American Dream. The group also noted that the endorsement comes with grassroots organizing and spending on digital ads and direct mail to support her campaign.
Kirkmeyer is one of five Republicans seeking the nomination in the 8th Congressional District, which covers parts of Adams and Weld counties, stretching from Thornton and Commerce City to Greeley. It's expected to be one of the most competitive seats in the country in next year's election.
“Barbara Kirkmeyer’s track record speaks for itself," said Jesse Mallory, a senior advisor to AFP Action and state director of AFP Colorado.
"She’s successfully advocated for stronger fiscal responsibility and smarter spending in Colorado. Now more than ever, these leadership skills are needed in Washington to get our economy back on track and to allow hardworking taxpayers to keep more of what they earn to invest in their families’ futures as we navigate these difficult times. We’re eager to place the full weight of our grassroots behind Barbara Kirkmeyer’s to ensure this principled leader gets elected.”
AFP Action is an arm of the conservative political network started by billionaire brothers Charles and the late David Koch. The super PAC spent close to $50 million in the 2020 election cycle, including around $500,000 supporting former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, the Colorado Republican who lost a bid for a second term last year, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
In a statement accepting the endorsement, Kirkmeyer left no doubt about her leanings, using the word "conservative" three times in one sentence.
“As a conservative fighter who has notched multiple victories for the conservative cause, I am thrilled to have the endorsement of one of the nation’s most influential conservative organizations,” she said.
Kirkmeyer added that her record and positions align with AFP's policies, including cutting taxes and spending, promoting a business climate that encourages job growth and working to expand education opportunities.
Other Republicans in the race include Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, a former state lawmaker; Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, an oil and gas engineer; former congressional candidate Ryan Gonzalez; and political newcomer Giulianna "Jewels" Gray.
The Democrats running are state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician; Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, a former union president; and Johnny Humphrey, a consultant for a Denver-based LGBTQ+ nonprofit.
Precinct caucuses take place during the first week of March; the primary election is June 28.
