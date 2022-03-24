Congressional candidate Adam Frisch, one of nine Democrats running against Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, has qualified for Colorado's June primary ballot by submitting enough valid signatures on petitions, the Secretary of State's Office said Thursday.
The former Aspen City Council member is the second Democrat to make the primary in the Republican-leaning 3rd Congressional District, which covers the Western Slope, Pueblo County and much of southern Colorado.
Out of the 2,265 signatures Frisch's campaign turned in on March 11, election officials said 1,693 are valid — surpassing the 1,500 signatures required for Colorado congressional candidates to win a spot in the June 28 primary.
"I am bringing people together to solve problems," Frisch told Colorado Politics in a text message. Vowing to "expose" Boebert for failing to represent her constituents, Frisch added, "We will make sure that she loses the election in November.”
Frisch joins Eagle County resident Alex Walker on the June 28 ballot. Walker, a political novice who announced his run in February with a sensational online video, learned that his petitions were sufficient on March 12.
The other Democrats running for the seat are state Rep. Donald Valdez, Sol Sandoval, Debby Burnett, Kellie Rhodes, Colin Wilhelm, Root Routledge and Scott Yates.
Yates has also submitted petitions and is awaiting word from state officials whether he'll make the ballot. The others are seeking the nomination via the caucus and assembly process, which requires winning support from at least 30% of delegates to the Democrats' district assembly in April.
Boebert, the owner of a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, quickly became the face of Colorado's Republican Party after taking office a little over a year ago, propelled by her knack for generating controversy and a steady stream of combative tweets. In addition to the Democrats hoping to take her on, Boebert has drawn two Republican primary challengers, state Sen. Don Coram of Montrose and first-time candidate Marina Zimmerman, a former industrial crane operator from Archuleta County.
