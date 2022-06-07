Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado Primary Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to Colorado Politics? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
Citizen engagement is crucial in sustaining America's experiment in representative democracy, and voting in an election is not just any ritual. Encapsulated in that act is often the purest expression of a people's ability to choose their leaders, exactly the kind of freedom denied to so many in other parts of the world.
As a public service, we compiled this primary voter guide for the 2022 elections. This guide focuses on contested primary races, whose outcome will ultimately decide the contours – and decisions – of our executive and legislative bodies.
A few dates to remember:
June 6 - First day that mail-in ballots are sent to voters.
June 20 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still get a ballot in the mail
June 28 - Primary election day. The polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
We hope that you find this guide informative and useful. If there are any errors, please don't hesitate contact editors Luige del Puerto at luige.delpuerto@coloradopolitics.com and Pat Poblete at pat.poblete@coloradopolitics.com.
U.S. SENATE
Two U.S. senators represent each state in Congress.
Democrats: 1,069,637 Republicans: 956,294 Unaffiliated: 1,682,574 Total active voters: 3,775,931
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, Colorado’s senior U.S. senator, was appointed to the seat in 2009 when predecessor Ken Salazar joined President Barack Obama’s cabinet as secretary of interior. He’s unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Republicans Ron Hanks, a first-term state representative from Cañon City, and Joe O’Dea, the owner of a Denver-based construction company, are vying for the nomination in the Republican primary.
Bennet, a former school superintendent who ran for president in 2020, is seeking a third full term.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Hanks, Ron
Affiliation: Republican
Phone number: 719-352-5264
Email: Russco2022@gmail.com
Website: www.hanksforcolorado.com
Mailing address: PO Box 117, Penrose, CO 81240
Twitter: @HanksUSSenate
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RonHanksUSSenate
Instagram: @ronhanks_ussenate
What are your top priorities if elected?
National Security (Border, Energy, Manufacturing, Education); inflation.
What experience has prepared you for office?
32 Years Military Service; one term in Colorado state legislature; energy experience – hydraulic fracturing in North Dakota
O’Dea, Joe
Affiliation: Republican
Email: info@joeodea.com
Website: www.joeodea.com
Mailing address: 4950 S. Yosemite Street, F2-225, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Twitter: @odeaforcolorado
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/odeaforcolorado
Instagram: @odeaforcolorado
Education: Attended Colorado State University
What are your top three priorities if elected?
I’m going to Washington D.C. to fight for working Americans. My focus is on reducing our national debt by cutting wasteful spending, tackling inflation that is crushing Colorado families, and ensuring a strong and secure America – by supporting our police and military.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I’ve spent the last thirty years running a business – one that employs over 300 Coloradans. Every day, I have to ensure my books are balanced, my paychecks will cash, and my deals are solid. I will take that same experience to Washington D.C. and fight to ensure that every Coloradan has the opportunity I have had to pursue, and achieve, the American Dream.
Editor’s note: Registration numbers came from the Secretary of State’s database as of May 1, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.