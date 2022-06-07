Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado Primary Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to Colorado Politics? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
Citizen engagement is crucial in sustaining America's experiment in representative democracy, and voting in an election is not just any ritual. Encapsulated in that act is often the purest expression of a people's ability to choose their leaders, exactly the kind of freedom denied to so many in other parts of the world.
As a public service, we compiled this primary voter guide for the 2022 elections. This guide focuses on contested primary races, whose outcome will ultimately decide the contours – and decisions – of our executive and legislative bodies.
A few dates to remember:
June 6 - First day that mail-in ballots are sent to voters.
June 20 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still get a ballot in the mail
June 28 - Primary election day. The polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
We hope that you find this guide informative and useful. If there are any errors, please don't hesitate contact editors Luige del Puerto at luige.delpuerto@coloradopolitics.com and Pat Poblete at pat.poblete@coloradopolitics.com.
1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
The overwhelmingly Democratic 1st CD covers nearly all of Denver.
Democrats: 200,574 Republicans: 45,961 Unaffiliated: 196,842 Total active voters: 451,057
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat and former state lawmaker, was first elected in 1996 and is running for a 14th term. Only two people have occupied the seat in the last 50 years: DeGette and Democrat Pat Schroeder, who served 12 terms starting in 1972. Republican Jennifer Qualteri is unopposed for the GOP nomination.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
DeGette, Diana
Party: Democrat
Phone number: 720-309-5021
Email: Campaign@degette.com
Website: www.degette.com
Mailing address: PO Box 61337, Denver, CO 80206
Twitter: @DeGette5280
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/degette
Education: Denver South High School; Colorado College; New York University Law School
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Making health care accessible for all and protecting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, protecting our natural resources and fighting climate change, and ensuring we protect our democracy with bills like the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I am a fourth generation Denverite who cares about this community and the people in it. After I became an attorney, I worked as a public defender and civil rights lawyer, advocating for the most vulnerable in our society. I first ran for the state legislature so I could make a difference in more lives. I have been an effective legislator, whether by passing the first bill in the country to protect women at abortion clinics, streamlining medical research, finding solutions to fight climate change, or bringing critical resources to the Denver area.
Walia, Neal
Party: Democrat
Phone number: 720 475 6820
Email: info@nealwaliaforcongress.com
Website: nealwaliaforcongress.com
Mailing address: PO Box 9278 Denver, CO 80209
Twitter: @NealforCD1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NealforCD1
Instagram: @nealforcd1
Education: Master’s degrees in Public Administration and Criminal Justice, University of Colorado-Denver; Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Affairs, University of Colorado-Boulder
What are your top three priorities if elected?
The policy priorities I hope to champion are rooted in transformation. First, I hope to turn our district into the national bully pulpit on ending homelessness in the United States by introducing and passing a Homes Guarantee resolution that can elevate our nation’s housing crisis to being treated as a top national priority by our federal government. By passing a Homes Guarantee resolution and then signing it into law, we can unlock significant federal investments to build more affordable housing and permanent supportive housing. Second, I hope to become a vocal advocate in the fight for healthcare as a human right. It’s morally reprehensible that our country continues to operate on a privatized healthcare model that sees people and their families being bankrupted on a daily basis. Third, I plan to champion environmental justice by relentlessly fighting for a Green New Deal. The Green new deal not only represents the most bold and aggressive vehicle for addressing the climate crisis, but also a real opportunity to build a new economy from the bottom up that sees working class and middle-class families thrive.
What experience has prepared you for office?
First and foremost, I live the struggle of our communities. I’m the son of working-class Indian immigrants who has grown up in a post 9/11 America. In spite of taking all the steps I’ve been told that would allow me to achieve what was known as the American Dream, my wife and I are being crushed by a lifetime of student debt, can’t afford to buy a home, and are actively delaying the start of our own family due to the soaring costs of childcare. My own lived experiences give me the necessary perspective to fight for meaningful policy solutions that can transform our nation's economy and social fabric into one that sees the working class and BIPOC families be freed from the shackles of economic oppression and white supremacy. Beyond my lived experiences, I have spent the vast majority of my career working in the public sector and building myself into a leader who is capable of transforming our communities. Prior to running for office, I taught students, worked for the former Governor of Colorado on a team committed to fighting homelessness, and spent a handful of years of my career working in and out of the halls of Congress in our nation’s capital.
3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
CD3 primarily covers Colorado’s Western Slope; includes 27 counties plus southwestern part of Eagle County; major cities: Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen and Pueblo
Democrats: 120,391 Republican: 151,597 Unaffiliated 206,234 Total active voters 486,975
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Boebert, Lauren
Phone: 202-225-4761
Email: info@laurenforcolorado.com
Website: www.laurenforfreedom.com
Mailing address: PO Box 752, Rifle 81650
Twitter: @laurenboebert
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/laurenboebert
Instagram: @laurenboebertco
Education: Attended Rifle High School
What are your top three priorities if elected?
First, I’ll be delivering on district priorities like my forestry legislation, fighting against federal land grabs, and finding a long-term solution to I70. Second, conducting oversight and holding Biden’s bureaucrats accountable for the border crisis, the inflation crisis, the energy crisis, and more. Third, I’ll continue to secure the rights and freedoms of the American people.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I’m a mom of four boys and a restaurant owner, so I’m used to chaos and dysfunction. For years I’ve been putting disorder into order, and that’s exactly what I’ll keep doing in Washington.
Coram, Don
Phone: 970-765-8112
Email: info@coramforcolorado.com
Website: https://www.coramforcongress.com/
Mailing address: 236 South 3rd Street, #192, Montrose 81401
Twitter: https://twitter.com/coramforco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoramForColorado
Instagram: @DonCoramForCO
Education: Graduated Montrose High School
Questionnaire: No response
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Sandoval Tafoya, Soledad
Website: https://www.sandovalforcolorado.com/
Mailing address: 140 W 29th St #211, Pueblo 81008
Twitter: @SolforCO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SolforCO
Instagram: @solforco
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Colorado State University
Questionnaire: No response
Walker, Alex
Phone: 773-844-9872
Email: info@walkerforcolorado.com
Website: https://www.walkerforcolorado.com/
Twitter: @walkerforco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/walkerforco
Instagram: @walkerforco
Education: Graduated Stanford University
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Saving and rebuilding our local economy. People and small businesses are still struggling with inflation and a post-COVID economy. We can make Colorado a clean energy superpower that creates good-paying jobs and raises incomes for hardworking families. We also need to lower taxes for those most in need and make sure the top one percent are finally paying their fair share.
Building on the achievements of the Affordable Care Act by expanding access to care so every single person and family has quality coverage, including access to mental health resources and reproductive care. We also need to end corporate greed in Big Pharma so people don’t have to choose between paying for groceries or their prescription drugs.
Protecting and expanding voter rights. Republicans are stopping at nothing to deny people access to the ballot box. We need to fight for our democracy.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I’ve spent years working in the private sector and know what it takes to jumpstart our local economy. As an engineer, my job was always to find solutions to tough problems, and I plan to bring that same mindset to Congress. Most importantly, I plan to represent our district by telling the truth and getting things done, not playing politics.
Frisch, Adam
Phone: 970-710-3090
Email: info@adamforcolorado.com
Website: www.adamforcolorado.com
Mailing address: PO Box 371, Woody Creek, CO 81656-0371
Twitter: @AdamForColorado
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adamforcolorado
Instagram: @adamforcolorado
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business and minor in Art History, Colorado State University Boulder
Questionnaire: No response
4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Anchored by Douglas County and portions of Larimer and Weld counties, the Republican-leaning 4th CD covers the eastern part of Colorado, including all or portions of 19 additional counties.
Democrats: 92,214 Republicans: 192,789 Unaffiliated: 219,268 Total active voters: 512,372
Incumbent Republican Ken Buck, a former Weld County district attorney and chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, is seeking reelection to a fifth term. He’s facing a surprise primary challenge from an activist and first-time candidate who said he was moved to run by Buck’s support for Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and his defense of Colorado’s election system as secure.
Democrat Ike McCorkle is making a second run for the seat and is unopposed for his party’s nomination.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Lewis, Robert
Party: Republican
Phone number: 303-809-9725
Email: dee.lewisforcd4@gmail.com or bob.lewisforcd4@gmail.com
Website: BobLewisforCD4.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bob-Lewis-For-Colorado-US-CD4-105957898755112
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, California State University
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Energy Independence, Food Independence, and Parental Independence.
What experience has prepared you for office?
Bob has been active with the Elbert County Republican Central Committee since 2010. He served as the Elbert County Vice Chairman for 5 years. He also worked as Committee Chairman for the Republican Central Committee for Colorado House of Representatives District 64 for 6 years. Including during the sad and difficult time when our good friend, Rep. Kimmi Lewis, passed away. In addition, Bob served for 3 years on the Elbert County Planning Commission retiring as the Planning Commission’s Chairman.
Buck, Ken
Party: Republican
Phone number: 970-549-8808
Email: info@buckforcolorado.com
Website: www.buckforcolorado.com
Mailing address: PO Box 338018, Greeley, CO 80633
Twitter: @BuckForColorado
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/buckforcolorado
Instagram: @buckforco
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Princeton University; Law degree, University of Wyoming
What are your top three priorities if elected?
In no particular order, my priorities are securing the border, controlling inflation for working families, and fighting Big Tech. Securing the border involves the completion of President Trump's border wall, eliminating the loopholes in our asylum system that have led to catch-and-release policies, and worksite enforcement against employers that hire illegal labor. I have a two-pronged approach to controlling inflation: one, get our spending under control, and two, radically increase our domestic energy production to reduce the price of both gasoline and the downstream goods and services Americans use. Finally, in order to protect conservatives from Big Tech censorship, we've got to apply our antitrust laws in order to restore competition in that marketplace.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I have deep roots in our state. My grandfather owned a shoe store in Greeley in the 1930s. I was born one of three brothers, and I worked my way through high school, college, and law school. I'm a career prosecutor, first at the Department of Justice, and then as District Attorney for Weld County. I've sought and gained justice on behalf of hundreds of victims of crimes. I've represented eastern Colorado in the United States House of Representatives since 2015, and I've voted conservatively, with a host of perfect or near-perfect scores from organizations like Heritage or FreedomWorks. I've also been able to pass legislation for our state, like designating the Amache site a national historic site.
5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
The heavily Republican 5th CD covers most of El Paso County and has never elected a Democrat in the 50 years since the district was created.
Democrats: 87,596 Republicans: 148,975 Unaffiliated: 210,014 Total active voters: 456,294
First elected in 2006, Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, the incumbent, has become accustomed to facing primary challenges, and this year is no exception, as three fellow Republicans are running against him. Two Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination.
Lamborn, an attorney and former state lawmaker, is seeking reelection to a ninth term. Lamborn serves on the House Natural Resources and Armed Services committees and is ranking member of the latter’s Strategic Forces Subcommittee.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Williams, Dave
Party: Republican
Phone number: 719-362-0899
Email: dave@daveforcolorado.com
Website: www.daveforcolorado.com
Mailing address: PO Box 63565, Colorado Springs, CO 80962
Twitter: @RepDaveWilliams
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/repdavewilliams
Instagram: @repdavewilliams
Education: Bachelor's degree in Political Science, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Reining in out-of-control government, ensuring election integrity, defending our Second Amendment and the unborn, and helping our veterans and military. Government spends too much and jeopardizes our freedoms constantly, so I’ll go to work everyday to take power away from government and give it back to you. Unlike Doug Lamborn, I never campaign one way then vote differently at the Capitol because I know more government is not the solution to our problems, more government is the problem.
What experience has prepared you for office?
As a conservative warrior fighting in the State House for 6 years now, I’m asking for your vote so I can continue our America-First fight in Congress. The liberal media call me “a thorn in the side of Democrats” because I’ve fought for election integrity, the unborn, lower taxes and spending, banning CRT, border security, and our Second Amendment. But Democrats aren’t the only problem. Establishment Republicans like Mitt Romney are ruining our country too, and sell-outs like Doug Lamborn who help them need to be sent packing. Doug’s RINO voting record and ever-expanding ethics investigation are the proof. This isn’t personal, this is business – the people’s business.
Keltie, Rebecca
Patry: Republican
Phone number: 719-430-6801
Email: info@RebeccaKeltie.com
Website: www.RebeccaKeltie.com
Mailing address: PO BOX 25462, Colorado Springs, CO 80936
Twitter: @Keltie4Congress
Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/RebeccaKeltieCOCD5
Instagram: @Keltie4Congress
Education: Military and Civilian degrees and certifications
What are your top three priorities if elected?
This is not an easy question to answer as I have many. However, if elected, three of my top priorities would include: Securing our borders with an emphasis on strong illegal immigration solutions, drug and human trafficking, securing our elections by preventing and removing practices that could cause compromise, and finally for this question, restoring manufacturing to America, taking back our power and becoming the country that other countries come to for their goods. Within these three important priorities and all the others, I must mention that protecting our God-given rights and upholding our Constitution is paramount.
What experience has prepared you for office?
As a 21-year Retired Navy Veteran and DOD contractor my professional experiences include decades of working with the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, Border Protection, ICE, FBI, local law enforcement, NATO troops during special operations, all U.S. military branches, as well as various community service agencies. This includes dealing with local and DC politics. I have extensive experience working in Information Technology, Military Logistics and in Atmospheric/Oceanographic Science. Alongside my professional experience, I bring to the table many life experiences including all the ups and downs an average middle-class family go through; living paycheck-to-paycheck, hardships of unemployment, underemployment, raising children as a single parent in the public school system, small business ownership, worked two and three jobs at a time, struggled, thrived and much more. All of these life experiences, A-to-Z, good and bad, are relevant to representing all of us in Congress, knowing where you stand, life's challenges and understanding what many have been through firsthand. I’ve walked miles in your shoes. Those shoes also included combat boots.
Lamborn, Doug
Party: Republican
Email: lambornpress@gmail.com
Website: www.lambornforcongress.org
Mailing address: P.O. Box 64107, Colorado Springs, CO 80962
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lambornforcongress
Education: Bachelor's degree in Journalism, University of Kansas; Law degree, University of Kansas
What are your top three priorities if elected?
My first priority is to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs where it belongs. My remaining priorities are to continue fighting for traditional conservative social values, conservative and fiscally responsible policies, and a strong national defense. On these issues, American Conservative Union gave me a 97% lifetime, Family Research Council Action a 96% lifetime, and the NRA has given me an A rating.
What experience has prepared you for office?
Besides being a husband, a father of five, and a grandfather of six, I have been a small business owner and an attorney. I have also been in the Colorado Legislature for twelve years and the U.S. Congress for 15 years.
Heaton, Andrew
Party: Republican
Phone number: 1-855-955-4328
Email: Andrew.Heaton@HeatonForCongress.com
Website: https://heatonforcongress.com/
Mailing address: 6060 Stetson Hills Blvd. #278, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Twitter: @Heaton4Colorado
Instagram: @HeatonforCongress
Education: Attended Colorado Christian University; attended Regis University
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Ensuring support for veterans’ mental health in civilian reintegration, expanding use of veterans’ courts, providing psychological helplines, and ensuring all veterans enroll in Tri-Care to ensure coverage moving into future endeavors. Returning to a rational foreign policy of free trade with everyone without constant meddling. Our military should be ready to devastate any threat to the U.S. or our allies, but should not waste blood and treasure trying to engage in endless occupations. Curtailing the profligate spending and inflation destroying our middle class and standard of living: Pressure the FED, cut the budget, place sunset provisions on executive agency rules not approved by Congress.
What experience has prepared you for office?
As an entrepreneur, I know what it takes to provide a healthy economy. I have worked with governments across five continents and have seen the effects of both good and bad policies. Given how dire our own economic outlook has become, I can no longer stand aside while self-serving, incompetent politicians make things worse.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Torres, David
Party: Democrat
Phone number: 719-256-0113
Email: info@davidtorres4congress.com
Website: www.davidtorres4congress.com
Mailing address: 6035 Little Johnny Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Twitter: @cd5torres
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidTorres4Congress.2022
Instagram: @davidtorresforcongress
Education: Liberty High School; Associate degrees, Pikes Peak Community College and Red Rocks Community College; Bachelor’s degree, Metropolitan State University of Denver
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Mental Health, women's rights, everything the community believes in.
What experience has prepared you for office?
My experience in childhood and early adulthood being raised in Colorado Springs helped to expand my ability to communicate effectively with people from any background, and any personal and political view. My 12+ years in healthcare administration management allowed me to bring those differences together in a leadership role to create positive changes and solve issues to the betterment of our patients, employees, and the company. I learned very quickly that our community here has a lot of different views and approaches to solutions, and I know very well that those differences can come together to create exactly what our district needs to prosper. All of us, together. Regardless of the party I represent, my alliance is to the people and bringing them together, and that is exactly what I will do.
Colombe, Michael C.
Party: Democrat
Phone number: (719) 301-5770
Email: info@michaelcolombe.com
Website: michaelcolomye.com
Twitter: @ColoradoCD5
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Colombe4Congress
Instagram: @Colombe4Congress
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Health Science, Trident University; Master’s Degree in Emergency Management, Trident University; Graduate certificate in Homeland Security – Emergency Management, Portland State University
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Environment: Coloradans are currently facing the immediate dangers of wildfires, severe heat, water insecurity, and drought. Climate change and environmental destruction are existential crises — we cannot delay our efforts to address them.
Health care: Health care is a fundamental right, and Coloradans deserve better access to care. The Affordable Care Act made major improvements, but the cost of treatment remains completely unaffordable for many folks in our communities.
Education: One of the strongest ties we share as Coloradans is our hope for a brighter future for our children. Colorado has a strong history of supporting public education. We know that an investment in education is an investment in the future of our community.
What experience has prepared you for office?
My priorities and goals for our district have been informed by a lifetime of military and public service. I had distinguished careers in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force. First as an Aviation Search and Rescue Swimmer from 1987 to 1995, and then as a Pararescue Specialist from 1996 to 2004. After working in Iraq for a year on a U.S. State Department–Counter Terrorism Special Operations Force, I joined the Department of Defense as a Pararescue/Combat Rescue Officer Instructor, where I served until 2008. My work in the public sector began in the U.S. Department of the Interior from 2008-2017 as a Health and Safety Officer in the National Park Service at Grand Teton National Park. I also worked in the Bureau of Land Management as the Supervisory Regional Health and Safety Manager for Oregon and Washington State BLMs.
7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
The competitive 7th CD covers Jefferson County and Broomfield, as well as six mountain counties stretching south past Cañon City, including Park, Lake, Chaffee, Teller, Fremont and Custer counties.
Democrats: 142,996 Republicans: 128,404 Republicans Unaffiliated: 234,980 Total active voters: 515,399
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat, is retiring after the current term, his eighth since the attorney and former state lawmaker was first elected in 2006. It isn’t the swingiest district in the state — that would be the new 8th Congressional District on the North Front Range — but as a rare open seat, it has drawn heavy spending from both sides and could be a toss-up in this year’s midterms. State Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
REPULICAN PRIMARY
Aadland, Erik
Party: Republican
Phone number: 720-464-4488
Email: staff@adlandforcolorado.com
Website: AadlandForColorado.com
Mailing address: PO Box 630552, Littleton CO 80163
Twitter: @AadlandforCO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aadlandforcolorado
Instagram: @aadlandforcolorado
What are your top three priorities if elected?
My top three priorities are to uphold the US Constitution and the rights of the individual, address enormous national security concerns including the securing of our southern border, and tackle unaffordability and economic instability by balancing the budget and preventing reckless government spending. These three courses of action comprise a remedy for our current crises in national security, public health, economics, and most importantly, restoring our citizens’ trust and confidence in their government.
What experience has prepared you for office?
We need wise and determined leadership of character grounded in virtue to face today’s unprecedented challenges with reason-based solutions that uphold our values. I have the broadest range of experience and the most significant leadership credentials of anyone in this race. As an Army officer, I led brave men and women through harm’s way on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan. After that, I built a second career in the energy sector by leading multicultural project teams both in Colorado and all over the world (including Israel). The unifying thread of my adult life has been one of service to others in ways that unlocks their highest potential to achieve extraordinary results. After nearly a decade in the energy sector, I achieved a master’s degree in Depth Psychology and was pursuing a PhD to become a counselor with a desire to work with veterans and trauma victims.
Imer, Laurel
Party: Republican
Phone number: 720-248-7639 ext. 2
Email: contact@laurelimerforcongress.com
Website: http://laurelimerforcongress.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 17747 Golden, CO 80402
Twitter: @ImerForColorado
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurelImerForColorado
Instagram: @imerforcolorado
Education: Attended high school
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Education, border security/human trafficking, election integrity.
What experience has prepared you for office?
My experience in the real world, as a homeschool mom, small business owner and conservative grassroots political activist is what makes me the right choice for CD7. As the 2016 Jefferson County Chair of the Donald Trump campaign, a Presidential elector in 2016 and the chosen CD7 delegate to represent President Trump at the RNC in 2020, I have the political experience necessary to win and lead. It is time to go a different direction. For decades we have elected the same type of person to represent us and look where we are. The electorate deserves better. The time of the elite, polished and powerful politician is over. It is time to elect a real person, someone who understands the struggles of the average American family. I am that candidate. I have the courage of my convictions, the strength of my faith and the backbone to stand up to the swamp in Washington DC.
Reichert, Tim
Party: Republican
Phone number: 303-834-7786
Email: info@reichertforcongress.com
Website: https://reichertforcongress.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 16926, Golden, CO 80401
Twitter: @TimReichertCO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TimReichertCO
Instagram: @TimReichertCO
Education: Graduate, Franciscan University of Steubenville; Master’s degree in International Political Economy, The Catholic University of America; Ph.D. in economics, George Mason University
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Inflation: Inflation is crushing small businesses and families in Colorado. I am the only candidate with a plan to fight inflation and restore opportunity for the middle class. Career politicians have stopped working for Coloradans, while the cost of housing, groceries, gas and housing has never been higher, making it harder to make ends meet. This is the top priority on day one. Border Security: Our country has massive issues at the Southern border and it’s turned into a humanitarian crisis. We must secure our borders, build a wall to close our border, and stop the cartels’ flow of deadly narcotics like fentanyl that are making our communities unsafe. I was deeply disturbed that instead of securing the border, the Department of Homeland Security pursued ways to criminalize free speech by creating a Disinformation Governance Board within the department. It’s great that the idea was put to rest – it never should have seen the light of day. We must also make sure everyone coming here does it the legal, fair way. Education: Parents learned during the pandemic exactly what their children were (and were not) learning at school – and they were deeply unhappy. This new-found awareness combined with the fact that so many children fell behind in learning while our schools were closed have rightly caused concern among parents. Parents – not bureaucrats – must be put in the driver’s seat when it comes to their children’s education. I want to expand school choice and give more power to parents. Parents know what’s best, and I trust them to make great decisions for their children.
What experience has prepared you for office?
Inflation and the precarious economic position that radical progressive politicians have put our country in are, by far, the most important issue facing voters in the 7th Congressional District this election. Career politicians have stopped working for Coloradans, while the cost of housing, groceries, and gas has never been higher, making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. I am the only candidate who is qualified to fix these issues because I’ve spent my entire career, as an economist, analyzing the effects of public policy on our economy. In fact, I recently came out with a policy platform – Handshake with the Middle Class – which would help restore the Middle Class. For too long, the American Dream – own a home, start a family, and send your kids to college – has been under attack. I have an eight-point plan to put the American Dream within reach and give more Americans a seat at the economic table. I’m also the only candidate in this race who has built and led a successful business. I know what small businesses – the backbone of our economy – need to thrive. No other candidate in this race has that experience – and it’s critical now because of the economic precipice that President Biden and progressives have created.
8TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
The newly created, closely divided 8th CD includes portions of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties along the Interstate 25 corridor north of the Denver metro area, from Thornton and Northglenn to Greeley. When the independent redistricting commission drew its boundaries last fall, commissioners described it as the state’s Hispanic Influence district, with the largest concentration of Hispanic and Latino residents at 38%.
Democrats: 115,404 Republicans: 102,922; Unaffiliated: 190,925 Total active voters: 417,538
Targeted by both national parties, the district is considered the most up-for-grabs in Colorado this election and could determine whether Republicans take the gavel in the House next year. State Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Saine, Lori
Party: Republican
Email: info@loriforfreedom.com
Website: www.loriforfreedom.com
Mailing address: PO Box 57 Firestone, CO 80514
Twitter: @lorisaine
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/loriforfreedom
What are your top three priorities if elected?
My No. 1 priority will be to stop President Biden's Marxist-socialist agenda and use the power of the purse to force the executive branch to bring back policies to secure our border, strengthen our military, and increase domestic energy production. Energy is used in everything we make and consume: when the cost of energy goes up, the price of everything we consume goes up: gas, food, healthcare, clothing, etc. Biden-era inflation must be halted and reversed before our economy, family budgets, and businesses are destroyed.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I started at the local government level and served at the Colorado State House of Representatives and I have seen how the left has increasingly radicalized and radicalized every level of government. As a legislator, despite fierce opposition, I passed some of the most significant legislation under the gold dome in decades that reduced bureaucracy to secure the rights of adult adoptees and families, increased the independence of foster children, reduced red tape for businesses, passed tough on crime bills like DUI felony for habitual drunk drivers and significantly reduced barriers for first-time homebuyers and seniors with housing with construction defects reform. I also increased the rate of return back to the taxpayer as the Vice-Chair and Chair of the Legislative Audit Committee in part by introducing audits and passing bills related to those audits, like my bill to protect the state employee whistle-blowers reporting mismanagement and other malfeasance. My voting record to protect freedom has earned me the endorsement of the Republican Liberty Caucus, Congressman Thomas Massie, and Freedom Works.
Kulman, Jan
Party: Republican
Phone number: 720-788-3028
Email: info@janforcolorado.com
Website: janforcolorado.com
Mailing address: 3879 E. 120th Ave. #290 Thornton, CO 80233
Twitter: @JanKulmann
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JanKulmann
Instagram: @kulmannforcongress
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Louisiana State University; MBA, Colorado State University
What are your top three priorities if elected?
- Inflation is at a 40-year high, and is hurting everyday Coloradans. If elected to Congress, I will cut wasteful spending, balance the budget, and address the root causes of inflation. And as an oil and gas engineer, I would support an all-of-the-above energy policy to lower the cost of gas, support good-paying jobs for working Coloradans, and to re-establish America’s energy dominance.
- Our law enforcement heroes are antagonized and defunded - and crime is on the rise. In Congress, I will stand with the men and women who keep us safe and free by supporting the military, law enforcement and first responders. I will also prioritize securing our border, to curtail the flow of fentanyl which is flowing across the border and ravaging the nation.
- As a mom of two, I’ll be a champion for parental choice in education. Right now, school boards focus on political agendas, not learning. I want parents to have a voice and choice in their child's education.
What experience has prepared you for office?
As an oil and gas engineer - when I see a challenge, my job is to find a solution. I think we need more outsiders in Congress. People that work in our communities and serve our communities. Washington, D.C. is broken because it’s run by political insiders and career politicians.
If we keep putting up career politicians, we can expect more of the same.
I've spent the last 15 years in my oil and gas career working in Weld County. And then of course, I'm the mayor for the City of Thornton. This is my community. And there's no one better to represent all of us. I know what it takes to create jobs. I know what it takes to maintain a balanced budget. But most importantly, I know what it takes to foster relationships with your constituents and build coalitions to get things done. I don’t work with people who all agree with me on every issue, but being able to find common ground is essential and it’s what Coloradans need in Washington right now.
Allcorn, Tyler
Party: Republican
Email: info@allcornforcolorado.com
Website: allcornforcolorado.com
Mailing address: 10343 Federal Blvd., Unit J 127, Westminster, CO 80260
Twitter: @Allcorn4CO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllcornforColorado
Instagram: @TylerAllcorn
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Economics, University of North Texas; United States Army Special Forces Qualification Course
What are your top three priorities if elected?
In Congress, I will fight to stop the out-of-control spending that is skyrocketing inflation and making it nearly impossible for Coloradans to afford daily life. I will fight for safe communities so that no matter your income, families in the 8th Congressional District will feel safe from the crime and illegal drugs flooding our streets and killing our neighbors at record numbers. Finally, I will focus on creating a strong America on the world stage to contain the ambitions of China, Russia, and terrorist organizations who are ready to test us across the world after witnessing the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I’m a former Army Special Forces Green Beret who deployed to many of the most dangerous combat zones in the world. I’ve led teams throughout the Middle East and Western Asia in four combat deployments. This includes seventy combat operations during one tour of duty in Syria.
We personally faced down ISIS and other extremist terrorist organizations who stand in opposition to the values we hold dear. For my service, I was awarded two Bronze Stars and is proud of his eight-year service in helping to defend our liberties.
Kirkmeyer, Barb
Party: Republican
Phone number: 720-556-3294
Email: info@kirkmeyerforcongress.com
Website: www.KirkmeyerforCongress.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 468, Fort Lupton, CO 80621
Twitter: @Kirkmeyer4CO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KirkmeyerforCongress/
Instagram: @barbkirkmeyerforcongress
Education: Bachelor's degree in Education, University of Colorado-Boulder
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Secure the Southern border by working with like-minded members of Congress to overturn Joe Biden’s open border policies: reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy, extend Title 42, and build out more physical barriers.
Increase the supply of American oil and gas and increase jobs in the energy sector by repealing President Biden’s disastrous anti-American energy policies, such as the ban on exploration on federal lands.
Address the biggest long-term threat to America’s economy – spending and debt – by promoting significant reforms and cuts to the federal budget.
What experience has prepared you for office?
While my experience as a county commissioner and state senator certainly enhanced by readiness for serving in Congress, it’s my time as a dairy farmer and small businesswoman that best prepared me for office. I know what it’s like to sign the front side of a check, and that’s why I have spent my time in office successfully fighting for conservative priorities, such as: making Weld Colorado’s a debt-free county and lowering property taxes; defending agriculture and energy workers and rural values and interests; resisting COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates, making Weld County a Second Amendment sanctuary from liberal anti-gun laws; and expanding I-25 without new tolls on existing lanes.
Editor’s note: Registration numbers came from the Secretary of State’s database as of May 1, 2022
